CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming ‘Black-ish’ Episode

Posted 9 hours ago

There are so many things ABC’s hit show Black-ish gets right…and their ability to recreate iconic Black cultural moments is definitely one of them! (Think: Their Halloween costumes last year!) Of course, 2020 is no different.

On Wednesday (March 5), its star Tracee Ellis Ross shared this amazing picture of her and co-star Anthony Anderson channeling their best Beyonce and JAY-Z in the beloved 2018 “Apeshit” video for the upcoming March 17 episode.

Rocking that long blondish crimped ponytail, pink silk suit and drenched in diamonds, Tracee is a split image of Queen Bey! And Anthony with his natural twists and light blue-green suit doesn’t look too bad either!

Slay y’all!

 

Just peep the side-by-side comparison! It’s clear that Michelle R. Cole, the show’s Costume Designer, knows her stuff! Brava Michelle!

 

The episode this recreation is for is titled “Best Supporting Husband, which is about Dre spiraling when Rainbow is elected to the prestigious California Board of Medicine, and the invitation for the annual fundraising gala is addressed to Dr. Rainbow Johnson and guest. (Lord, you know his frail ego is about to lose it!)

We can’t wait to see how it all plays out. In the meantime, here are some behind the scene pics of the episode. Enjoy!

 

Tracee Ellis Ross & Anthony Anderson Go Apes**t For Upcoming ‘Black-ish’ Episode  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

Source:ABC/Black-ish

2.

Source:ABC/Black-ish

3. Black-ish Best Supportive Husband Episode

Black-ish Best Supportive Husband Episode Source:ABC/Black-ish

4. Black-ish Best Supportive Husband Episode

Black-ish Best Supportive Husband Episode Source:ABC/Black-ish

5.

Source:ABC/Black-ish

6.

Source:ABC/Black-ish
Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close