Tracee Ellis Ross’ Chestnut Power Suit Won The E! Peoples Choice Awards

A power suit, sleek hair and a pair of gold statement earrings; Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is effortless. But what else do you expect from the daughter of Diana Ross? The Black-ish star attended the E! People’s Choice Awards red carpet, last night, wearing a perfectly-tailored brown two-piece with gold embellishments before changing into a white high-low blouse paired with black liquid pants and boots that she would also don to accept the “Fashion Icon” award.
The Emmy Award-winning actress looked fabulous flowing top and a bold red lip. She complimented the look with a long braid. Ross enthusiastically accepted her award proposing to herself and saying “I do” to fashion before thanking Tyler Perry, who presented her with the honor. Ross also took us on a fashion trip down memory lane reminding us she worked in the fashion department at Mirabella and New York Magazine in the 90s.
"Secondhand clothing helped me understand that style has nothing to do with money, it's the way you put things together. Style is the how, not the what." —@TraceeEllisRoss, a woman of the PEOPLE. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/eX8XySFksL
“People’s Choice, I cannot thank you enough for validating my shopping habit and for validating little teenage Tracee, who begged her mom for a seasonal clothing budget — spoiler alert, I did not get it,” she joked. Ross went on to thank her father while remembering epic items (chestnut suede Ralph Lauren pants) she obtained as an aspiring fashionista.
She also used her speech to pay homage to her legendary mother Diana Ross — from whom she learned her fashion flare. She called her mother’s closet, “the greatest fashion playground of all time.” She reminisced about collecting the beads, on stage, that had fallen off her mothers garments during her performances.
In the words of Ross, she wasn’t the only celeb to use “fashion as an entrance” at the awards. Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments of the evening.
Tracee made a bold statement in this tailored two-piece by Schiaparelli, but made an even bigger fashion statement by wearing a matching paper bag colored mask! While chatting with Guliana Rancic on the socially-distanced red carpet, the beloved thespian said her love for fashion began straight out the “womb.”
“It started very young I’d come by it honestly because my mom is Diana Ross, a fashion Icon I actually follow. My father also has impeccable taste. It started very young,” she explained. “In the beginning for me was armor. It was a way that I kind of protected myself and made sure that the world was seeing me the way I wanted to be seen, and now it’s a form of creative expression, and I have to say that clothes fuel me.”
Tracee wore this Alexander McQueen white top with cape and thigh-high leather boots as a second look to the E! red carpet. Victorian era meets bondage in this cultivated look that is giving us racy royal vibes.
Jennifer Lopez wore this ravishing little red dress by Christian Siriano to accept the “The People’s Icon” award. After watching a montage of her closest friends Renée Zellweger, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey, Jane Fonda and her kids Max and Emme, she revealed the biggest lesson she learned in 2020.
“Before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff. This year was the great leveler. It showed us what mattered, what didn’t and for me, reinforced what matters most, people,” she said.
Funny-woman Tiffany Haddish gave us this sexy thigh moment in Prabal Gurung; styled by Law Roach. Before hitting the stage to present Tyler Perry with the “People’s Champion” award, the “Girl’s Trip” actress revealed she was struggling not to cry because her fake lashes were weighing her lids down.
“I’m crying now because I haven’t worn makeup in so long, my eyeballs are like what is this? Trying to suck up the tears, stay strong. I haven’t worn heels in a minute but it’s what we do to style and profile… Blood, sweat and tears,” she joked to E! host Guliana Rancic. We feel you sis!