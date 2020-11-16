Tracee Ellis Ross’ Chestnut Power Suit Won The E! Peoples Choice Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A power suit, sleek hair and a pair of gold statement earrings;is effortless. But what else do you expect from the daughter of Diana Ross? The Black-ish star attended thered carpet, last night, wearing a perfectly-tailored brown two-piece with gold embellishments before changing into a white high-low blouse paired with black liquid pants and boots that she would also don to accept the “Fashion Icon” award.

"Secondhand clothing helped me understand that style has nothing to do with money, it's the way you put things together. Style is the how, not the what." —@TraceeEllisRoss, a woman of the PEOPLE. #PCAs pic.twitter.com/eX8XySFksL — E! News (@enews) November 16, 2020

Thelooked fabulous flowing top and a bold red lip. She complimented the look with a long braid. Ross enthusiastically accepted her award proposing to herself and saying “I do” to fashion before thanking Tyler Perry, who presented her with the honor. Ross also took us on a fashion trip down memory lane reminding us she worked in the fashion department at Mirabella and New York Magazine in the 90s.

“People’s Choice, I cannot thank you enough for validating my shopping habit and for validating little teenage Tracee, who begged her mom for a seasonal clothing budget — spoiler alert, I did not get it,” she joked. Ross went on to thank her father while remembering epic items (chestnut suede Ralph Lauren pants) she obtained as an aspiring fashionista.

She also used her speech to pay homage to her legendary mother Diana Ross — from whom she learned her fashion flare. She called her mother’s closet, “the greatest fashion playground of all time.” She reminisced about collecting the beads, on stage, that had fallen off her mothers garments during her performances.

In the words of Ross, she wasn’t the only celeb to use “fashion as an entrance” at the awards. Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments of the evening.

