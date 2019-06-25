CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Trey Songz Caught Looking Thirsty As Megan Thee Stallion & Teyana Taylor Twerk On Each Other

Posted June 25, 2019

Trey Songz Looked Super Thirsty Watching Meg The Stallion & Teyana Taylor Twerk

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty


BET Awards weekend has come and gone, but the reaction to the after party shenanigans are still happening. Mr.Warm Up Baby Bottles Trey Songz formerly known as Mr. Steal Yo Girl got caught in the rapture in a video featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor twerking on each other and Twitter of course reacted.

Trigga already shot his shot at the Queen of The Hotties but was epically shut down. Looks looking for another opportunity to drive the boat, being that he was in the same location with the “Big Ole Freak” rapper. In the clip that is making everyone blush on the internet, Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor are having a twerking good time, as the camera pans up from their booties we see Trey Songz looking like a deer caught in headlights.

Immediately Twitter called out songs for this thirsty look even suggesting Songz should be at home tending to his infant son instead fawning over Thee Stallion and Taylor’s booties. Other users, while pointing out just how creepy Trey looked also understood why he looked the way he did in the clip.

We definitely understand why he was staring as well, we had the same look on our face as we watched the epic moment happen.

You can peep all the reactions Trey Thirsty Songz in the gallery below.

Photo: Maury Phillips / Getty

Trey Songz Caught Looking Thirsty As Megan Thee Stallion & Teyana Taylor Twerk On Each Other was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close