Listen Live
Entertainment

Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

MGM+'s "Hollywood Black" World Premiere At Tribeca Festival

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty


Every year, for the past 23 years to be exact, Tribeca Film Festival has hosted its week-long takeover of the “triangle below Canal Street,” in addition to a few other quite iconic neighborhoods of New York City. From the renowned SVA Theatre nestled in the bustling chic of Chelsea to the fast-paced energy that makes Union Square any city dweller’s hotspot on a daily basis, the film-lover festivities certainly extend well beyond the TriBeCa trifold.

This year proved to be no different, minus the fact that it’s now simply “Tribeca Festival” — there’s simply way more than films! — to reflect the addition of panels, interactive media, a newly-added two-day extension dedicated specifically to creator Robert De Niro — more on that later! — and even tapings of live podcast episodes with insightful Q&A’s for most if not all of the screenings.

We were on the scene from the Opening Night premiere of fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg’s new Hulu documentary, hosted by Gayle King fittingly enough, well into a late-night 40th anniversary screening of 1983 hip-hop classic Beat Street, hosted by Nas fittingly as well, that helped close out the jam-packed weekend on a high note with the announcement of a Beat Street Broadway play in the works.

On that note, we’re here to tell you that after a week (and then some!) of jumping from theater to theater, Black Hollywood has a lot of good things coming your way in 2024 and beyond.

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

RELATED: Road To TriBeCa – David Fortune Talks Big Win With ‘Color Book’ And The Importance Of Telling Black Narratives [INTERVIEW]

From feature films to documentaries, new takes on horror to new revelations about a handful of heroes in Black culture, Tribeca Festival didn’t disappoint in letting those stories be told. Some of our personal favorites included the debut of Color Book by rising Black filmmaker David Fortune (exclusive interview at link above), who was met with a standing ovation within the Village East by Angelika auditorium as the closing credits rolled…and for very good reason! Also on our radar was an interesting take on Black horror coming all the way from Nigeria in the form of The Weekend. We can’t give the big climax away, but let’s just say filmmaker Daniel Oriahi really had us holding onto our skin extra tight.

The late Renaissance Man himself Harry Belafonte, Detroit techno pioneer Carl Craig, dancehall queen Sister Nancy, EGOT-nearing Broadway actress Renée Elise Goldsberry and dearly-missed soul king Luther Vandross were just some of the Black stars at the center of immensely insightful documentaries that gave fresh perspectives into their respective lives. Arriving at Tribeca to premiere projects, either starring in or producing, included a who’s-who of Black Hollywood’s elite, including but not limited to Whoopi Goldberg with her annual curation of animated shorts, seamless rapper-turned-actor Method Man, Lena Waithe, Naturi Naughton as a producer on the aforementioned Color Book, Serena Williams, Jessie Williams, Kerry Washington and many, many, many others.

You’ll see what we mean by the gallery below.

Take a look at how Black Hollywood showed out at Tribeca Festival 2024 in New York City below:

 


The post Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year appeared first on Black America Web.

Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. OPENING NIGHT: Gayle King and Diane Von Furstenberg at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Gayle King and Diane Von Furstenberg at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

2. OPENING NIGHT: Gloria Reuben at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Gloria Reuben at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

3. OPENING NIGHT: Brian Tee at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Brian Tee at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

4. OPENING NIGHT: Dee Poku at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Dee Poku at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

5. OPENING NIGHT: Joe Brewster at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Joe Brewster at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

6. OPENING NIGHT: Gayle King at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Gayle King at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

7. OPENING NIGHT: Diane von Furstenberg at the ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’ premiere

OPENING NIGHT: Diane von Furstenberg at the 'Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 05, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

8. DAY 1: Mdharimi Nkemi at the “Shorts: It’s Complicated” screening of ‘Original Skin’

DAY 1: Mdharimi Nkemi at the "Shorts: It's Complicated" screening of 'Original Skin' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 06, 2024
Union Square – New York City

9. DAY 1: Gisele Xtravaganza at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiere

DAY 1: Gisele Xtravaganza at the 'I'm Your Venus' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

10. DAY 1: Dominque Jackson at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiere

DAY 1: Dominque Jackson at the 'I'm Your Venus' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

11. DAY 1: A drag performance at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiere

DAY 1: A drag performance at the 'I'm Your Venus' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

12. DAY 1: Jose Disla Xtravaganza at the ‘I’m Your Venus’ premiere

DAY 1: Jose Disla Xtravaganza at the 'I'm Your Venus' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 06, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

13. DAY 1: Ikechukwu Ufomadu arrives with cake at ‘The French Italian’ premiere

DAY 1: Ikechukwu Ufomadu arrives with cake at 'The French Italian' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 06, 2024
East Village – New York City

14. DAY 1: Ahaise at the ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’ premiere

DAY 1: Ahaise at the 'Winter Spring Summer Or Fall' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

15. DAY 1: Alexis Zollicoffer at the ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’ premiere

DAY 1: Alexis Zollicoffer at the 'Winter Spring Summer Or Fall' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

16. DAY 1: Hartbeat’s “Group Therapy” premiere

DAY 1: Hartbeat's "Group Therapy" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

17. DAY 1: Errol Sadler at Hartbeat’s “Group Therapy” premiere

DAY 1: Errol Sadler at Hartbeat's "Group Therapy" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

18. DAY 1: Producer Bryan Smiley at Hartbeat’s “Group Therapy” premiere

DAY 1: Producer Bryan Smiley at Hartbeat's "Group Therapy" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

19. DAY 1: 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

20. DAY 1: Sheila Nevins, W. Kamau Bell and Archie Gips at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: Sheila Nevins, W. Kamau Bell and Archie Gips at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

21. DAY 1: AnnaSophia Robb, Effie T. Brown and Brian Tee at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: AnnaSophia Robb, Effie T. Brown and Brian Tee at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

22. DAY 1: Effie T. Brown and Joe Brewster at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: Effie T. Brown and Joe Brewster at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

23. DAY 1: Daveed Diggs at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: Daveed Diggs at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

24. DAY 1: W. Kamau Bell at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: W. Kamau Bell at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

25. DAY 1: Gloria Reuben at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch

DAY 1: Gloria Reuben at the 2024 Tribeca Festival Jury Welcome Lunch Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Tribeca Grill
June 06, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

26. DAY 2: Sister Nancy performs at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Sister Nancy performs at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

27. DAY 2: Sister Nancy doing what she does best at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Sister Nancy doing what she does best at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

28. DAY 2: Sister Nancy and DJ Gravy at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Sister Nancy and DJ Gravy at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

29. DAY 2: Naiyelli Romero Agüero, Ngardy Conteh George, Sister Nancy, Alison Duke, Miata Massaquoi Duke, Renée Neufville, Eugene Weis, and Lucas Joseph at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Naiyelli Romero Agüero, Ngardy Conteh George, Sister Nancy, Alison Duke, Miata Massaquoi Duke, Renée Neufville, Eugene Weis, and Lucas Joseph at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

30. DAY 2: Sister Nancy at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Sister Nancy at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

31. DAY 2: Renée Neufville of Zhané at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Renée Neufville of Zhané at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

32. DAY 2: Miata Massaquoi Duke and Alison Duke at the ‘Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story’ premiere

DAY 2: Miata Massaquoi Duke and Alison Duke at the 'Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

33. DAY 2: Chidi Udengwu at the “Shorts: Personal Best” premiere of ‘JUMPMAN’

DAY 2: Chidi Udengwu at the "Shorts: Personal Best" premiere of 'JUMPMAN' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 07, 2024
Union Square – New York City

34. DAY 2: Laketa Caston at ‘The A-Frame’ premiere

DAY 2: Laketa Caston at 'The A-Frame' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 07, 2024
Union Square – New York City

35. DAY 2: Amber Ruffin at the ‘Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution’ premiere

DAY 2: Amber Ruffin at the 'Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 07, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

36. DAY 2: Solomon Georgio at the ‘Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution’ premiere

DAY 2: Solomon Georgio at the 'Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 07, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

37. DAY 2: Dagmawi Abebe and a guest at the ‘McVeigh’ premiere

DAY 2: Dagmawi Abebe and a guest at the 'McVeigh' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 07, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

38. DAY 2: Contessa Gayles, Dedra Robbins, Amelia Boles and Teylar Bradley with guests at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Contessa Gayles, Dedra Robbins, Amelia Boles and Teylar Bradley with guests at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

39. DAY 2: Aisha Summers-Burke at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Aisha Summers-Burke at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

40. DAY 2: Dedra Robbins, Contessa Gayles, Teylar Bradley and Amelia Boles at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Dedra Robbins, Contessa Gayles, Teylar Bradley and Amelia Boles at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

41. DAY 2: Teylar Bradley at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Teylar Bradley at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

42. DAY 2: Amelia Boles at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Amelia Boles at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

43. DAY 2: Dedra Robbins at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Dedra Robbins at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

44. DAY 2: Contessa Gayles at ‘The Debutantes’ premiere

DAY 2: Contessa Gayles at 'The Debutantes' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

45. DAY 2: Koby Kumi-Diaka, Harold Daniels III, Amin Joseph, Sharae Nikai, David Lassiter, Crystal Lee Brown and Billy “Sly” Williams at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Koby Kumi-Diaka, Harold Daniels III, Amin Joseph, Sharae Nikai, David Lassiter, Crystal Lee Brown and Billy "Sly" Williams at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

46. DAY 2: Harold Daniels III at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Harold Daniels III at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

47. DAY 2: David Lassiter at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: David Lassiter at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

48. DAY 2: Billy “Sly” Williams at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Billy "Sly" Williams at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

49. DAY 2: Amin Joseph, Sharae Nikai and Koby Kumi-Diaka at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Amin Joseph, Sharae Nikai and Koby Kumi-Diaka at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

50. DAY 2: Koby Kumi-Diaka at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Koby Kumi-Diaka at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

51. DAY 2: Amin Joseph (in gold!) at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Amin Joseph (in gold!) at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

52. DAY 2: Sharae Nikai dressed for the occasion at ‘The Other, Gold’ premiere

DAY 2: Sharae Nikai dressed for the occasion at 'The Other, Gold' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

53. DAY 2: Blake Hunt, Alejandro Courtney, Nyree Stevens, Prentice Cox, Sergio Acevedo, and Richard Jacobs at the ‘Quad Gods’ premiere

DAY 2: Blake Hunt, Alejandro Courtney, Nyree Stevens, Prentice Cox, Sergio Acevedo, and Richard Jacobs at the 'Quad Gods' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

54. DAY 2: ‘Quad Gods’ premiere

DAY 2: 'Quad Gods' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

55. DAY 2: Demi Adejuyigbe at the ‘Boys Go To Jupiter’ premiere

DAY 2: Demi Adejuyigbe at the 'Boys Go To Jupiter' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 07, 2024
East Village – New York City

56. DAY 2: Tatiana Washington at the ‘BRATS’ premiere

DAY 2: Tatiana Washington at the 'BRATS' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

57. DAY 2: Eric West at the ‘BRATS’ premiere

DAY 2: Eric West at the 'BRATS' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

58. DAY 2: Eric West at the ‘BRATS’ premiere

DAY 2: Eric West at the 'BRATS' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

59. DAY 2: Angela Howard and Matt Stone at the ‘Casa Bonita Mi Amore!’ premiere

DAY 2: Angela Howard and Matt Stone at the 'Casa Bonita Mi Amore!' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 07, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

60. DAY 2: William Phoenix at the “Shorts: Get Comfortable” screening of ‘Jane Austen’s Period Drama’

DAY 2: William Phoenix at the "Shorts: Get Comfortable" screening of 'Jane Austen's Period Drama' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 07, 2024
Union Square – New York City

61. DAY 3: Jimmy Jenkins and Beverly Sade at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” screening of ‘Poof’

DAY 3: Jimmy Jenkins and Beverly Sade at the "Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G" screening of 'Poof' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

62. DAY 3: Whoopi Goldberg all smiles at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” premiere

DAY 3: Whoopi Goldberg all smiles at the "Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

63. DAY 3: Larry Adams, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Jenkins, Tom Leonardis and Ian Wishingrad from the film ‘Poof’ at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” premiere

DAY 3: Larry Adams, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Jenkins, Tom Leonardis and Ian Wishingrad from the film 'Poof' at the "Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

64. DAY 3: “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G ” premiere

DAY 3: "Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G " premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

65. DAY 3: The lady herself attends “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G”

DAY 3: The lady herself attends "Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G" Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

66. DAY 3: Dariel Filomeno at the “Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G” premiere of ‘Nate & John’

DAY 3: Dariel Filomeno at the "Shorts: Animated Shorts Curated by Whoopi G" premiere of 'Nate & John' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

67. DAY 3: ‘Black Table’ premiere

DAY 3: 'Black Table' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

68. DAY 3: Anthony Campbell at the ‘Black Table’ premiere

DAY 3: Anthony Campbell at the 'Black Table' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

69. DAY 3: Executive producer Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Kenny Leon at the ‘Black Table’ premiere

DAY 3: Executive producer Luis A. Miranda Jr. and Kenny Leon at the 'Black Table' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

70. DAY 3: Executive producers Geeta Gandbhir, Sam Pollard, and Alisa Payne at the ‘Black Table’ premiere

DAY 3: Executive producers Geeta Gandbhir, Sam Pollard, and Alisa Payne at the 'Black Table' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

71. DAY 3: Co-directors/screenwriters Bill Mack and John Antonio James at the ‘Black Table’ premiere

DAY 3: Co-directors/screenwriters Bill Mack and John Antonio James at the 'Black Table' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

72. DAY 3: Mona Koochek, Shaneixqui Brown, Tania Martins, Elle Ryann Mcadam, and Kabriel Lilly at the “Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice” screening of ‘Next Week’

DAY 3: Mona Koochek, Shaneixqui Brown, Tania Martins, Elle Ryann Mcadam, and Kabriel Lilly at the "Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice" screening of 'Next Week' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

73. DAY 3: Rita Roca and Raina Landolfi of standout film ‘Ripe’ at “Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice”

DAY 3: Rita Roca and Raina Landolfi of standout film 'Ripe' at "Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice" Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

74. DAY 3: Maria Belen Poncio, Vindhya Gupta and Anooya Swamy at the “Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice” screening of ‘Jooyein (Lice)’

DAY 3: Maria Belen Poncio, Vindhya Gupta and Anooya Swamy at the "Shorts: Pride, No Prejudice" screening of 'Jooyein (Lice)' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

75. DAY 3: Ryan Jamaal Swain at the ‘Treasure’ premiere

DAY 3: Ryan Jamaal Swain at the 'Treasure' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

76. DAY 3: Kerry Washington and Nicole Avant pose for a portrait before their ‘Storytellers’ event

DAY 3: Kerry Washington and Nicole Avant pose for a portrait before their 'Storytellers' event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

77. Leading ladies for the ‘Storytellers: Kerry Washington And Nicole Avant’ event

Leading ladies for the 'Storytellers: Kerry Washington And Nicole Avant' event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

78. DAY 3: Luigi Pingitore, Mary Louise Parker, Jago, Whoopi Goldberg and Luca Tommassini at the ‘Jago Into The White’ premiere

DAY 3: Luigi Pingitore, Mary Louise Parker, Jago, Whoopi Goldberg and Luca Tommassini at the 'Jago Into The White' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 08, 2024
Union Square – New York City

79. DAY 3: Jacob Ming Trent at ‘The Shallow Tale Of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer’ premiere

DAY 3: Jacob Ming Trent at 'The Shallow Tale Of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

80. DAY 3: Sydney Cole Alexander at ‘The Shallow Tale Of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer’ premiere

DAY 3: Sydney Cole Alexander at 'The Shallow Tale Of A Writer Who Decided To Write About A Serial Killer' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 08, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

81. DAY 3: Stars of AT&T’s Untold Stories 2023 Winner ‘Color Book’ attend the film’s premiere one year later

DAY 3: Stars of AT&T's Untold Stories 2023 Winner 'Color Book' attend the film's premiere one year later Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

82. DAY 3: Will Catlett, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels and director David Fortune at the premiere of AT&T’s Untold Stories 2023 winner ‘Color Book’

DAY 3: Will Catlett, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels and director David Fortune at the premiere of AT&T's Untold Stories 2023 winner 'Color Book' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

83. DAY 3: Jeremiah Alexander Daniels and Will Catlett at the ‘Color Book’ premiere

DAY 3: Jeremiah Alexander Daniels and Will Catlett at the 'Color Book' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

84. DAY 3: Terri J. Vaughn, Brandee Evans, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels, Will Catlett and David Fortune at the ‘Color Book’ premiere

DAY 3: Terri J. Vaughn, Brandee Evans, Jeremiah Alexander Daniels, Will Catlett and David Fortune at the 'Color Book' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

85. The cast of ‘Color Book’ accepting a standing ovation

The cast of 'Color Book' accepting a standing ovation Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

86. DAY 3: Terri J. Vaughn at the ‘Color Book’ premiere

DAY 3: Terri J. Vaughn at the 'Color Book' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

87. DAY 3: Brandee Evans speaks during the Q&A at the ‘Color Book’ premiere

DAY 3: Brandee Evans speaks during the Q&A at the 'Color Book' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

88. DAY 3: A star is born with Jeremiah Alexander Daniels

DAY 3: A star is born with Jeremiah Alexander Daniels Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

89. DAY 3: A cast with something worth celebrating at the premiere of ‘Color Book’

DAY 3: A cast with something worth celebrating at the premiere of 'Color Book' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

90. DAY 3: Huron Lengus, Lucy Ali and Simon Ali of ‘Searching for Amani’ pose for a portrait

DAY 3: Huron Lengus, Lucy Ali and Simon Ali of 'Searching for Amani' pose for a portrait Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

91. Debra Aroko at the ‘Searching For Amani’

Debra Aroko at the 'Searching For Amani' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

92. DAY 3: Huron Lengus at the ‘Searching For Amani’ Premiere

DAY 3: Huron Lengus at the 'Searching For Amani' Premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

93. DAY 3: Simon Ali at the ‘Searching For Amani’ premiere

DAY 3: Simon Ali at the 'Searching For Amani' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

94. DAY 3: Lucy Ali at the ‘Searching For Amani’ premiere

DAY 3: Lucy Ali at the 'Searching For Amani' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

95. DAY 3: Cast and crew at the ‘Searching For Amani’ premiere

DAY 3: Cast and crew at the 'Searching For Amani' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

96. DAY 3: Cast and crew at the ‘Missing From Fire Trail Road’ premiere

DAY 3: Cast and crew at the 'Missing From Fire Trail Road' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 08, 2024
East Village – New York City

97. DAY 3: Stevie Van Zandt and Darlene Love at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiere

DAY 3: Stevie Van Zandt and Darlene Love at the 'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

98. DAY 3: Stevie Van Zandt, Palmyra Delran, Darlene Love and Ruben Blades at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiere

DAY 3: Stevie Van Zandt, Palmyra Delran, Darlene Love and Ruben Blades at the 'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

99. DAY 3: Darlene Love at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiere

DAY 3: Darlene Love at the 'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

100. DAY 3: Bill Teck, Steven Van Zandt and Darlene Love at the ‘Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple’ premiere

DAY 3: Bill Teck, Steven Van Zandt and Darlene Love at the 'Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Tribeca PAC
June 08, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

101. DAY 4: Shavana Calder at the ‘La Cocina’ premiere

DAY 4: Shavana Calder at the 'La Cocina' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

102. DAY 4: Motell Foster at the ‘La Cocina’ premiere

DAY 4: Motell Foster at the 'La Cocina' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

103. DAY 4: Marsha Stephanie Blake at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Marsha Stephanie Blake at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

104. DAY 4: Amari Price at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Amari Price at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

105. DAY 4: Aiden Price at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Aiden Price at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

106. DAY 4: Aiden Price and Amari Price at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Aiden Price and Amari Price at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

107. DAY 4: Kyle Townsend at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Kyle Townsend at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

108. DAY 4: Nnamdi Asomugha at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Nnamdi Asomugha at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

109. DAY 4: Kerry Washington at ‘The Knife’ premiere

DAY 4: Kerry Washington at 'The Knife' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

110. DAY 4: Antonique Smith at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: Antonique Smith at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

111. DAY 4: Rocio Contreras at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: Rocio Contreras at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

112. DAY 4: Charlii Sebunya at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: Charlii Sebunya at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

113. DAY 4: C.J. Wallace, son of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: C.J. Wallace, son of late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

114. DAY 4: Emir Lewis and Morgan Lewis at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: Emir Lewis and Morgan Lewis at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

115. DAY 4: Nikki D at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: Nikki D at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

116. DAY 4: W. Kamau Bell at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: W. Kamau Bell at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

117. DAY 4: dream hampton and rapper Black Thought at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: dream hampton and rapper Black Thought at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

118. DAY 4: The Roots rapper Black Thought at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: The Roots rapper Black Thought at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

119. DAY 4: dream hampton at the ‘It Was All A Dream’ premiere

DAY 4: dream hampton at the 'It Was All A Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

120. DAY 4: Tory Kittles at the ‘Lake George’ premiere

DAY 4: Tory Kittles at the 'Lake George' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 09, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

121. DAY 4: Anish Merchant at the “NOW Showcase A” premiere of ‘Yanqui’

DAY 4: Anish Merchant at the "NOW Showcase A" premiere of 'Yanqui' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

122. DAY 4: Elmi Rashid Elmi, Fatah Ghedi, director Yasemin Samdereli and Amina Mohamed at the ‘Samia’ premiere

DAY 4: Elmi Rashid Elmi, Fatah Ghedi, director Yasemin Samdereli and Amina Mohamed at the 'Samia' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

123. DAY 4: Amina Mohamed at the ‘Samia’ premiere

DAY 4: Amina Mohamed at the 'Samia' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

124. DAY 4: Fatah Ghedi at the ‘Samia’ premiere

DAY 4: Fatah Ghedi at the 'Samia' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

125. DAY 4: Elmi Rashid Elmi at the ‘Samia’ premiere

DAY 4: Elmi Rashid Elmi at the 'Samia' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

126. DAY 4: Daniel Hernandez at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’

DAY 4: Daniel Hernandez at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'Black Fruit' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

127. DAY 4: Naomi Kelechi Odhiambo at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’

DAY 4: Naomi Kelechi Odhiambo at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'Black Fruit' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

128. DAY 4: Olivia Kpalete at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’

DAY 4: Olivia Kpalete at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'Black Fruit' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

129. DAY 4: Vanessa Yeboah at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’

DAY 4: Vanessa Yeboah at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'Black Fruit' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

130. DAY 4: Melodie Simina at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’

DAY 4: Melodie Simina at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'Black Fruit' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

131. DAY 4: Lamin Leroy Gibba at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘Black Fruit’

DAY 4: Lamin Leroy Gibba at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'Black Fruit' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

132. DAY 4: Cast and crew at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘I Need Your Love’

DAY 4: Cast and crew at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'I Need Your Love' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

133. DAY 4: Cinematographer Alexander Roque Petersen at the “NOW Showcase B” premiere of ‘This Really Happened’

DAY 4: Cinematographer Alexander Roque Petersen at the "NOW Showcase B" premiere of 'This Really Happened' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

134. DAY 4: Jordan Coleman at the ‘Shorts: NY People Watching’ premiere of ‘En El Bronx Part 2’

DAY 4: Jordan Coleman at the 'Shorts: NY People Watching' premiere of 'En El Bronx Part 2' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

135. DAY 4: Armani Ortiz and Gelila Bekele at the ‘Shorts: NY People Watching’ premiere of ‘En El Bronx Part 2’

DAY 4: Armani Ortiz and Gelila Bekele at the 'Shorts: NY People Watching' premiere of 'En El Bronx Part 2' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

136. DAY 4: Cast and crew of ‘En El Bronx Part 2’ attend the “Shorts: NY People Watching” premiere event

DAY 4: Cast and crew of 'En El Bronx Part 2' attend the "Shorts: NY People Watching" premiere event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

137. DAY 4: Tij D’oyen at the “Shorts: NY People Watching” premiere of ‘Nepotism, Baby!’

DAY 4: Tij D'oyen at the "Shorts: NY People Watching" premiere of 'Nepotism, Baby!' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

138. DAY 4: Jamal Solomon, Maggie Roberts, Ivan Cash, Gideon Irving at the “Shorts: NY People Watching” premiere of ‘Sea Lion Cow’

DAY 4: Jamal Solomon, Maggie Roberts, Ivan Cash, Gideon Irving at the "Shorts: NY People Watching" premiere of 'Sea Lion Cow' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

139. DAY 4: Christina Djossa at ‘The Daily: Experience In Audio Journalism’ Gala

DAY 4: Christina Djossa at 'The Daily: Experience In Audio Journalism' Gala Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

140. DAY 4: Saeed Jones, Lena Waithe, Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford at ‘Vibe Check Live’

DAY 4: Saeed Jones, Lena Waithe, Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford at 'Vibe Check Live' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

141. DAY 4: Lena Waithe at ‘Vibe Check Live’

DAY 4: Lena Waithe at 'Vibe Check Live' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

142. DAY 4: Nicolas LECX and Sarah Malléon at the “Shorts: Course Correction” screening of ‘Mermaids’

DAY 4: Nicolas LECX and Sarah Malléon at the "Shorts: Course Correction" screening of 'Mermaids' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

143. DAY 4: Director Dur Jamjoom and guests at the “Shorts: Course Correction” screening of ‘Kum-Kum’

DAY 4: Director Dur Jamjoom and guests at the "Shorts: Course Correction" screening of 'Kum-Kum' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

144. DAY 4: Morgan Grier at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’

DAY 4: Morgan Grier at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Smile, God Loves You' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

145. DAY 4: The cast and crew of ‘Coco’ at the film’s “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” premiere

DAY 4: The cast and crew of 'Coco' at the film's "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

146. DAY 4: Erinnicole Goodwin, Elexis Ray Goodwin and guests at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’

DAY 4: Erinnicole Goodwin, Elexis Ray Goodwin and guests at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Smile, God Loves You' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

147. DAY 4: Andrew Asemokai at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’

DAY 4: Andrew Asemokai at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Smile, God Loves You' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

148. DAY 4: Sydni Chustz at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’

DAY 4: Sydni Chustz at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Smile, God Loves You' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

149. DAY 4: Marie-Françoise Theodore at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’

DAY 4: Marie-Françoise Theodore at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Smile, God Loves You' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

150. DAY 4: Kwele Serrell at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Smile, God Loves You’

DAY 4: Kwele Serrell at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Smile, God Loves You' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

151. DAY 4: Rodney Lucas at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Black Hercules’

DAY 4: Rodney Lucas at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Black Hercules' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

152. DAY 4: Emmanuel Jean, Starr Nathan and Kai Bailer at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Earthshine’

DAY 4: Emmanuel Jean, Starr Nathan and Kai Bailer at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Earthshine' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

153. DAY 4: Justin Lacob, Sari Thayer, Rodney Lucas, Sari Thayer and Sari Thayer at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Black Hercules’

DAY 4: Justin Lacob, Sari Thayer, Rodney Lucas, Sari Thayer and Sari Thayer at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Black Hercules' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

154. DAY 4: Cast and crew of ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’ at its “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” premiere

DAY 4: Cast and crew of 'Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World' at its "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

155. DAY 4: Khari Cain and guest at the “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’

DAY 4: Khari Cain and guest at the "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 09, 2024
Union Square – New York City

156. DAY 4: Lisa Edelstein, Deja Monique Cruz, Gina Torres, Delaney Rowe and Erik Griffin of ‘The Everything Pot’ pose for a portrait

DAY 4: Lisa Edelstein, Deja Monique Cruz, Gina Torres, Delaney Rowe and Erik Griffin of 'The Everything Pot' pose for a portrait Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 09, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

157. DAY 4: Gina Torres at ‘The Everything Pot’ premiere

DAY 4: Gina Torres at 'The Everything Pot' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

158. DAY 4: Anika Collier Navaroli at the ‘Hacking Hate’ premiere

DAY 4: Anika Collier Navaroli at the 'Hacking Hate' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

159. DAY 4: Daniel Oriahi, Oluchi Afurobi and Uche Okocha attend ‘The Weekend’ premiere

DAY 4: Daniel Oriahi, Oluchi Afurobi and Uche Okocha attend 'The Weekend' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

160. DAY 4: Oluchi Afurobi at ‘The Weekend’ premiere

DAY 4: Oluchi Afurobi at 'The Weekend' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

161. DAY 4: Uche Okocha at ‘The Weekend’ premiere

DAY 4: Uche Okocha at 'The Weekend' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

162. DAY 4: Uche Okocha at ‘The Weekend’ premiere

DAY 4: Uche Okocha at 'The Weekend' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 09, 2024
East Village – New York City

163. DAY 5: Alexandra Schwartz, Vinson Cunningham and Naomi Fry at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large

DAY 5: Alexandra Schwartz, Vinson Cunningham and Naomi Fry at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

164. DAY 5: Catherine Jaffee, Zolani Maho and Pippa Ehrlich at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large

DAY 5: Catherine Jaffee, Zolani Maho and Pippa Ehrlich at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

165. DAY 5: Leo Duran, Chenjerai Kumanyika, Sam Riddell, Diane Hodson and Peter Bresnan at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large

DAY 5: Leo Duran, Chenjerai Kumanyika, Sam Riddell, Diane Hodson and Peter Bresnan at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

166. DAY 5: Saadiqua and Chenjerai Kumanyika at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large

DAY 5: Saadiqua and Chenjerai Kumanyika at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

167. DAY 5: Julie Shapiro, Amy Pearl, Aaron Edwards and John DeLore at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large

DAY 5: Julie Shapiro, Amy Pearl, Aaron Edwards and John DeLore at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

168. DAY 5: William Kachi at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large

DAY 5: William Kachi at the Official Selection Previews (Nonfiction) Hosted By Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

169. DAY 5: Alimi Ballard at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Alimi Ballard at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

170. DAY 5: Adrian Snagg and Renée Wilson at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Adrian Snagg and Renée Wilson at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

171. DAY 5: Jordan Hull at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Jordan Hull at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

172. DAY 5: Caro Guzman at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Caro Guzman at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

173. DAY 5: Caro Guzman at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Caro Guzman at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

174. DAY 5: Tammy L. Hall with all the love while attending the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Tammy L. Hall with all the love while attending the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

175. DAY 5: Menra Mapfumo and Reverend Mark Thompson at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large

DAY 5: Menra Mapfumo and Reverend Mark Thompson at the Official Selection Previews (Fiction) hosted by Critics At Large Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 10, 2024
Union Square – New York City

176. DAY 5: Blanco Brown at the ‘Rebel Country’ premiere

DAY 5: Blanco Brown at the 'Rebel Country' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

177. DAY 5: Janet Lee, Breland, Brooke Eden, Blanco Brown, Francis Whately, Lindsay Ell and Frank Ray at the ‘Rebel Country’ premiere

DAY 5: Janet Lee, Breland, Brooke Eden, Blanco Brown, Francis Whately, Lindsay Ell and Frank Ray at the 'Rebel Country' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

178. DAY 5: Breland at the ‘Rebel Country’ premiere

DAY 5: Breland at the 'Rebel Country' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

179. DAY 5: Jeremy O. Harris at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Jeremy O. Harris at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

180. DAY 5: Jakeem Powell at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Jakeem Powell at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

181. DAY 5: Natasha Walfall at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Natasha Walfall at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

182. DAY 5: ShaQuanna Williams at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: ShaQuanna Williams at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

183. DAY 5: Natalia-Leigh Brown and Chris Moukarbel at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Natalia-Leigh Brown and Chris Moukarbel at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

184. DAY 5: Jonah O’Hara-David at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Jonah O'Hara-David at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

185. DAY 5: Malcolm Callender at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Malcolm Callender at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

186. DAY 5: Sidney Diaz at the ‘Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play’ premiere

DAY 5: Sidney Diaz at the 'Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 10, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

187. DAY 5: The cast of ‘Bad Shabbos’ pose for a portrait

DAY 5: The cast of 'Bad Shabbos' pose for a portrait Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

188. DAY 5: Method Man at the ‘Bad Shabbos’ premiere

DAY 5: Method Man at the 'Bad Shabbos' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 10, 2024
East Village – New York City

189. DAY 5: …looking sharp, Meth!

DAY 5: ...looking sharp, Meth! Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 10, 2024
East Village – New York City

190. DAY 5: Chazz Foggie at the ‘Bad Shabbos’ premiere

DAY 5: Chazz Foggie at the 'Bad Shabbos' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 10, 2024
East Village – New York City

191. DAY 5: Nelini Stamp at the “1-800-ON-HER-OWN” premiere

DAY 5: Nelini Stamp at the "1-800-ON-HER-OWN" premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
BMCC Theater
June 10, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

192. DAY 5: Christy Turlington Burns and Abby Phillip at the Tribeca X “Every Mother Counts: Inspiring Action and Driving Change Through the Power of Storytelling” event

DAY 5: Christy Turlington Burns and Abby Phillip at the Tribeca X "Every Mother Counts: Inspiring Action and Driving Change Through the Power of Storytelling" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

193. DAY 5: Terry Crews speaks at the Tribeca X “Super Serious – Everything is Entertainment” event

DAY 5: Terry Crews speaks at the Tribeca X "Super Serious - Everything is Entertainment" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

194. DAY 5: Jae Trevits, Kelsey Bascom, Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy at the Tribeca X “BEYOND TYPE 1” event

DAY 5: Jae Trevits, Kelsey Bascom, Brooke Shields and Rowan Henchy at the Tribeca X "BEYOND TYPE 1" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

195. DAY 5: Byron Allen and Kamaron Leach at the Tribeca X “The Value Of Independence In A Shifting Media Landscape” event

DAY 5: Byron Allen and Kamaron Leach at the Tribeca X "The Value Of Independence In A Shifting Media Landscape" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

196. DAY 5: Byron Allen speaks at the Tribeca X “The Value Of Independence In A Shifting Media Landscape” event

DAY 5: Byron Allen speaks at the Tribeca X "The Value Of Independence In A Shifting Media Landscape" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

197. DAY 5: Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Ben Proudfoot and Shayne Millington at the Tribeca X “Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising” event

DAY 5: Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Ben Proudfoot and Shayne Millington at the Tribeca X "Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

198. DAY 5: Aja Naomi King speaks at the Tribeca X “Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising” event

DAY 5: Aja Naomi King speaks at the Tribeca X "Celebration Of The Most Famous Line In Advertising" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 10, 2024
Financial District – New York City

199. DAY 6: Kimberly Paige speaks at the Tribeca X “The BET Brand Revolution: Championing Black Culture Through Authentic Expression” event

DAY 6: Kimberly Paige speaks at the Tribeca X "The BET Brand Revolution: Championing Black Culture Through Authentic Expression" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Convene One Liberty Plaza
June 11, 2024
Financial District – New York City

200. DAY 6: Vincent Grashaw, Tim Blake Nelson, Erica Gimpel, Glenn E. Plummer and Andrew Liner of ‘Bang Bang’ pose for a portrait

DAY 6: Vincent Grashaw, Tim Blake Nelson, Erica Gimpel, Glenn E. Plummer and Andrew Liner of 'Bang Bang' pose for a portrait Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 11, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

201. DAY 6: Glenn E. Plummer at the ‘Bang Bang’ premiere

DAY 6: Glenn E. Plummer at the 'Bang Bang' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 11, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

202. DAY 6: Kalalea at the “IMI And Audio Flux Present Pet Sounds” event

DAY 6: Kalalea at the "IMI And Audio Flux Present Pet Sounds" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 11, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

203. DAY 6: Musician Terrick Odom at the ‘Emergent City’ premiere

DAY 6: Musician Terrick Odom at the 'Emergent City' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 11, 2024
East Village – New York City

204. DAY 6: NYS Assembly Rep (D) 51st District Marcela Mitaynes at the ‘Emergent City’ premiere

DAY 6: NYS Assembly Rep (D) 51st District Marcela Mitaynes at the 'Emergent City' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 11, 2024
East Village – New York City

205. DAY 7: Director Jamie Perault at the second “Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed” screening of ‘Budd, Sweat & Tearz’

DAY 7: Director Jamie Perault at the second "Shorts: Unbought & Unbossed" screening of 'Budd, Sweat & Tearz' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

206. DAY 7: Carl Craig performs at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Carl Craig performs at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

207. DAY 7: Carl Craig giving the crowd what they want

DAY 7: Carl Craig giving the crowd what they want Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

208. DAY 7: Felicia Jones and Tori Jones at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Felicia Jones and Tori Jones at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

209. DAY 7: Carl Dean and DJ Holographic at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Carl Dean and DJ Holographic at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

210. DAY 7: Moodymann at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Moodymann at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

211. DAY 7: Moodymann and Traci Washington at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Moodymann and Traci Washington at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

212. DAY 7: KESSWA at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: KESSWA at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

213. DAY 7: Danys Mora and Francisco Mora at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Danys Mora and Francisco Mora at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

214. DAY 7: DJ Minx at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: DJ Minx at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

215. DAY 7: Carl Craig at the ‘Desire: The Carl Craig Story’ premiere

DAY 7: Carl Craig at the 'Desire: The Carl Craig Story' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

216. DAY 7: Laverne Cox speaks at a “Storytellers” event with Jet Toomer

DAY 7: Laverne Cox speaks at a "Storytellers" event with Jet Toomer Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

217. DAY 7: Jet Toomer and Laverne Cox for “Storytellers”

DAY 7: Jet Toomer and Laverne Cox for "Storytellers" Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

218. DAY 7: Jet Toomer at a “Storytellers” event with Laverne Cox

DAY 7: Jet Toomer at a "Storytellers" event with Laverne Cox Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

219. DAY 7: Laverne Cox for “Storytellers”

DAY 7: Laverne Cox for "Storytellers" Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 12, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

220. DAY 7: Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiere

DAY 7: Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare at the 'Mr. Loverman' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

221. DAY 7: Cast and crew at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiere

DAY 7: Cast and crew at the 'Mr. Loverman' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

222. DAY 7: Jodie Simone Howe at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiere

DAY 7: Jodie Simone Howe at the 'Mr. Loverman' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

223. DAY 7: Irma Inniss at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiere

DAY 7: Irma Inniss at the 'Mr. Loverman' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

224. DAY 7: Tamara Lawrence at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiere

DAY 7: Tamara Lawrence at the 'Mr. Loverman' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

225. DAY 7: Nathaniel Price at the ‘Mr. Loverman’ premiere

DAY 7: Nathaniel Price at the 'Mr. Loverman' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 12, 2024
Union Square – New York City

226. DAY 7: Sophia Clark at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Sophia Clark at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

227. DAY 7: Cast and crew at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Cast and crew at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

228. DAY 7: Chas Todd and Matt Mitchener at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Chas Todd and Matt Mitchener at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

229. DAY 7: Da’Jour Jones and guests at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Da'Jour Jones and guests at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

230. DAY 7: Jamiersen Green at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Jamiersen Green at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

231. DAY 7: Jamel Johnson at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Jamel Johnson at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

232. DAY 7: Charles Todd at the ‘Memes & Nightmares’ premiere

DAY 7: Charles Todd at the 'Memes & Nightmares' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

233. DAY 7: Jordan Peters at the Prime Video x ‘My Lady Jane’ screening + Q&A

DAY 7: Jordan Peters at the Prime Video x 'My Lady Jane' screening + Q&A Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 12, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

234. DAY 8: Kharmony Fortune at the ‘A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show’ premiere

DAY 8: Kharmony Fortune at the 'A Bronx Tale: The Original One Man Show' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

235. DAY 8: Cast and crew at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Cast and crew at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

236. DAY 8: Lisa Fischer and Seveda Williams at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Lisa Fischer and Seveda Williams at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

237. DAY 8: Dawn Porter at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Dawn Porter at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

238. DAY 8: Deborah Roberts and Al Roker at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Deborah Roberts and Al Roker at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

239. DAY 8: Robin Clark and Carlos Alomar at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Robin Clark and Carlos Alomar at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

240. DAY 8: Bryan Gentry at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Bryan Gentry at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

241. DAY 8: Leah Smith at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Leah Smith at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

242. DAY 8: Fonzi Thornton at the ‘Luther: Never Too Much’ premiere

DAY 8: Fonzi Thornton at the 'Luther: Never Too Much' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

243. DAY 8: Melissa Murray attends Strict Scrutiny Live taping

DAY 8: Melissa Murray attends Strict Scrutiny Live taping Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

244. DAY 8: Elie Mystal attends Strict Scrutiny Live taping

DAY 8: Elie Mystal attends Strict Scrutiny Live taping Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

245. DAY 8: Angel McCoughtry, Dawn Porter, and Sue Bird at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiere

DAY 8: Angel McCoughtry, Dawn Porter, and Sue Bird at the 'Power Of The Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

246. DAY 8: Khristina Williams and Greydy Diaz at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiere

DAY 8: Khristina Williams and Greydy Diaz at the 'Power Of The Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

247. DAY 8: Nick Arrington at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiere

DAY 8: Nick Arrington at the 'Power Of The Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

248. DAY 8: Terri Jackson and Michael Goldsholl at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiere

DAY 8: Terri Jackson and Michael Goldsholl at the 'Power Of The Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

249. DAY 8: Marissa Hill at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiere

DAY 8: Marissa Hill at the 'Power Of The Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

250. DAY 8: Dawn Porter and Sue Bird at the ‘Power Of The Dream’ premiere

DAY 8: Dawn Porter and Sue Bird at the 'Power Of The Dream' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

251. DAY 8: Deka Mohamed Osman and Amina Mohamed Ahmed at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: Deka Mohamed Osman and Amina Mohamed Ahmed at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

252. DAY 8: Show it off, ladies!

DAY 8: Show it off, ladies! Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

253. DAY 8: W. Kamau Bell, Simon Ali, Lucy Ali, Huron Lengus, Debra Aroko, and Nicole Gormley at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: W. Kamau Bell, Simon Ali, Lucy Ali, Huron Lengus, Debra Aroko, and Nicole Gormley at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

254. DAY 8: Nnamdi Asomugha at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: Nnamdi Asomugha at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

255. DAY 8: Gloria Reuben at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: Gloria Reuben at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

256. DAY 8: Nnamdi Asomugha and Gloria Reuben at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: Nnamdi Asomugha and Gloria Reuben at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

257. DAY 8: Well deserved!

DAY 8: Well deserved! Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

258. DAY 8: Lucy Ali, Nicole Gormley, Simon Ali, Huron Lengus, Debra Aroko, and Peter Goetz at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: Lucy Ali, Nicole Gormley, Simon Ali, Huron Lengus, Debra Aroko, and Peter Goetz at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

259. DAY 8: W. Kamau Bell at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony

DAY 8: W. Kamau Bell at the Tribeca Festival Awards Ceremony Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

260. DAY 8: Tawny Newsome at the ‘Nuked’ premiere

DAY 8: Tawny Newsome at the 'Nuked' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Racket NYC
June 13, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

261. DAY 8: Casey Baron introduces Kieran Culkin In Conversation With Jesse Eisenberg

DAY 8: Casey Baron introduces Kieran Culkin In Conversation With Jesse Eisenberg Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

262. DAY 8: Kieran Culkin In Conversation With Jesse Eisenberg “Storytellers” event

DAY 8: Kieran Culkin In Conversation With Jesse Eisenberg "Storytellers" event Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Spring Studios
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

263. DAY 8: Amber Ruffin at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiere

DAY 8: Amber Ruffin at the 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' world premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

264. DAY 8: Ayana Baraka at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiere

DAY 8: Ayana Baraka at the 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' world premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

265. DAY 8: Andraya Carter at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiere

DAY 8: Andraya Carter at the 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' world premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

266. DAY 8: Serena Williams shines at her ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiere

DAY 8: Serena Williams shines at her 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' world premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

267. DAY 8: Mrs. Williams has something to say!

DAY 8: Mrs. Williams has something to say! Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

268. DAY 8: Andraya Carter, Kimberley A. Martin and Jessica Sims at the ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’ world premiere

DAY 8: Andraya Carter, Kimberley A. Martin and Jessica Sims at the 'In the Arena: Serena Williams' world premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

269. DAY 8: Serena looking serene

DAY 8: Serena looking serene Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC
June 13, 2024
TriBeCa – New York City

270. DAY 9: Steven Webster at the “Shorts: Off Your Meds” screening for ‘Six Feet Deep’

DAY 9: Steven Webster at the "Shorts: Off Your Meds" screening for 'Six Feet Deep' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 14, 2024
Union Square – New York City

271. DAY 9: Ryan Hood at the “Shorts: Off Your Meds” screening for ‘Six Feet Deep’

DAY 9: Ryan Hood at the "Shorts: Off Your Meds" screening for 'Six Feet Deep' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 14, 2024
Union Square – New York City

272. DAY 9: Miles Fowler at the “Shorts: Off Your Meds” screening for ‘Swollen’

DAY 9: Miles Fowler at the "Shorts: Off Your Meds" screening for 'Swollen' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
AMC 19th Street
June 14, 2024
Union Square – New York City

273. DAY 9: Jay Jordan and Carmen Perez-Jordan at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Jay Jordan and Carmen Perez-Jordan at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

274. DAY 9: Raoul Roach and Kadar Roach at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Raoul Roach and Kadar Roach at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

275. DAY 9: Rosario Dawson at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Rosario Dawson at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

276. DAY 9: Jesse Williams at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Jesse Williams at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

277. DAY 9: Jasiri X at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Jasiri X at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

278. DAY 9: Maya Jupiter and Aloe Blacc at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Maya Jupiter and Aloe Blacc at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

279. DAY 9: Roque Starz and RodStarz at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Roque Starz and RodStarz at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

280. DAY 9: Aja Monet at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Aja Monet at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

281. DAY 9: Shari Belafonte at the ‘Following Harry’ premiere

DAY 9: Shari Belafonte at the 'Following Harry' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 14, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

282. DAY 9: LeRone Wilson and Mike Jones at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: LeRone Wilson and Mike Jones at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

283. DAY 9: Cutman LG and Arthur Baker at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Cutman LG and Arthur Baker at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

284. DAY 9: Rap icon Melle Mel at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Rap icon Melle Mel at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

285. DAY 9: Hip-hop pioneer Kool Moe Dee at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Hip-hop pioneer Kool Moe Dee at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

286. DAY 9: Tony Touch at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Tony Touch at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

287. DAY 9: Tony Touch and Statik Selektah at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Tony Touch and Statik Selektah at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

288. DAY 9: Queens-bred rap legend Nas hosts the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Queens-bred rap legend Nas hosts the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

289. DAY 9: When you get to host a 40th anniversary screening of your favorite film

DAY 9: When you get to host a 40th anniversary screening of your favorite film Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

290. DAY 9: Nasir Jones with the one mic

DAY 9: Nasir Jones with the one mic Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

291. DAY 9: Melle Mel all smiles at the 40th Anniversary screening of ‘Beat Street’

DAY 9: Melle Mel all smiles at the 40th Anniversary screening of 'Beat Street' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

292. DAY 9: Scorpio and Melle Mel at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Scorpio and Melle Mel at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

293. DAY 9: Pro Era rapper CJ Fly at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Pro Era rapper CJ Fly at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

294. DAY 9: The one and only MC Sha Rock at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: The one and only MC Sha Rock at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

295. DAY 9: Michael Holman, Richard Fern and Arthur Baker at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Michael Holman, Richard Fern and Arthur Baker at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

296. DAY 9: Queen Lisa Lee at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Queen Lisa Lee at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

297. DAY 9: LG and Crystal J at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: LG and Crystal J at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

298. DAY 9: Stephanie and Mr. Wave at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Stephanie and Mr. Wave at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

299. DAY 9: Fly Girl Mc Debbie D. at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Fly Girl Mc Debbie D. at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

300. DAY 9: Sybil Bachele at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Sybil Bachele at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

301. DAY 9: Nuri Hazzard at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Nuri Hazzard at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

302. DAY 9: Nas poses for pics at the ‘Beat Street’ 40th Anniversary screening

DAY 9: Nas poses for pics at the 'Beat Street' 40th Anniversary screening Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

303. DAY 9: Represent! Represent!

DAY 9: Represent! Represent! Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

304. DAY 9: Nas signs a copy of his classic debut album, ‘Illmatic’

DAY 9: Nas signs a copy of his classic debut album, 'Illmatic' Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Village East by Angelika Cinema
June 14, 2024
East Village – New York City

305. DAY 10: Kelli O’Hara and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Kelli O'Hara and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

306. DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry giving it her all onstage at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry giving it her all onstage at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

307. DAY 10: Billy Porter and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform together at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Billy Porter and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform together at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

308. DAY 10: Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform together at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Leslie Odom Jr. and Renée Elise Goldsberry perform together at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

309. DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

310. DAY 10: Leslie Odom Jr. at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Leslie Odom Jr. at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

311. DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ariana DeBose at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ariana DeBose at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

312. DAY 10: Don Wildman and Melissa Haizlip at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Don Wildman and Melissa Haizlip at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

313. DAY 10: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

314. DAY 10: Billy Porter and Renée Elise Goldsberry at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Billy Porter and Renée Elise Goldsberry at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

315. DAY 10: Billy Porter at the ‘Satisfied’ premiere

DAY 10: Billy Porter at the 'Satisfied' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

316. DAY 10: The belle of the ball

DAY 10: The belle of the ball Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
Beacon Theatre
June 15, 2024
Upper West Side – New York City

317. DAY 10: Joy Bryant and Arthur Bradford at ‘The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed’ premiere

DAY 10: Joy Bryant and Arthur Bradford at 'The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

318. DAY 10: Michael Young at ‘The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed’ premiere

DAY 10: Michael Young at 'The Turning Point: To Be Destroyed' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

319. DAY 10: Shayla Harris at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: Shayla Harris at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

320. DAY 10: David Brown and Asif Burnett at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: David Brown and Asif Burnett at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

321. DAY 10: Shayla Harris, Justin SImien and Liat Rubin at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: Shayla Harris, Justin SImien and Liat Rubin at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

322. DAY 10: Darnell Martin at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: Darnell Martin at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

323. DAY 10: Ganeesh Genus at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: Ganeesh Genus at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

324. DAY 10: Donald Bogle at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: Donald Bogle at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

325. DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

326. DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell, Aramide Tinubu, Donald Bogle and Justin Simien at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell, Aramide Tinubu, Donald Bogle and Justin Simien at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

327. DAY 10: Lena Waithe at the ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: Lena Waithe at the 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theatre
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

328. DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell, Donald Bogle, Lena Waithe and Justin Simien at MGM+’s ‘Hollywood Black’ premiere

DAY 10: W. Kamau Bell, Donald Bogle, Lena Waithe and Justin Simien at MGM+'s 'Hollywood Black' premiere Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theater
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

329. …and that’s a wrap!

...and that's a wrap! Source:Getty

2024 Tribeca Festival
SVA Theater
June 15, 2024
Chelsea – New York City

Trending
Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

News

Man Dies After Being Struck by Rollercoaster at Kings Island

Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close