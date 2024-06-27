Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Every year, for the past 23 years to be exact, Tribeca Film Festival has hosted its week-long takeover of the “triangle below Canal Street,” in addition to a few other quite iconic neighborhoods of New York City. From the renowned SVA Theatre nestled in the bustling chic of Chelsea to the fast-paced energy that makes Union Square any city dweller’s hotspot on a daily basis, the film-lover festivities certainly extend well beyond the TriBeCa trifold.

This year proved to be no different, minus the fact that it’s now simply “Tribeca Festival” — there’s simply way more than films! — to reflect the addition of panels, interactive media, a newly-added two-day extension dedicated specifically to creator Robert De Niro — more on that later! — and even tapings of live podcast episodes with insightful Q&A’s for most if not all of the screenings.

We were on the scene from the Opening Night premiere of fashion icon Diane Von Furstenberg’s new Hulu documentary, hosted by Gayle King fittingly enough, well into a late-night 40th anniversary screening of 1983 hip-hop classic Beat Street, hosted by Nas fittingly as well, that helped close out the jam-packed weekend on a high note with the announcement of a Beat Street Broadway play in the works.

On that note, we’re here to tell you that after a week (and then some!) of jumping from theater to theater, Black Hollywood has a lot of good things coming your way in 2024 and beyond.









































RELATED: Road To TriBeCa – David Fortune Talks Big Win With ‘Color Book’ And The Importance Of Telling Black Narratives [INTERVIEW]

From feature films to documentaries, new takes on horror to new revelations about a handful of heroes in Black culture, Tribeca Festival didn’t disappoint in letting those stories be told. Some of our personal favorites included the debut of Color Book by rising Black filmmaker David Fortune (exclusive interview at link above), who was met with a standing ovation within the Village East by Angelika auditorium as the closing credits rolled…and for very good reason! Also on our radar was an interesting take on Black horror coming all the way from Nigeria in the form of The Weekend. We can’t give the big climax away, but let’s just say filmmaker Daniel Oriahi really had us holding onto our skin extra tight.

The late Renaissance Man himself Harry Belafonte, Detroit techno pioneer Carl Craig, dancehall queen Sister Nancy, EGOT-nearing Broadway actress Renée Elise Goldsberry and dearly-missed soul king Luther Vandross were just some of the Black stars at the center of immensely insightful documentaries that gave fresh perspectives into their respective lives. Arriving at Tribeca to premiere projects, either starring in or producing, included a who’s-who of Black Hollywood’s elite, including but not limited to Whoopi Goldberg with her annual curation of animated shorts, seamless rapper-turned-actor Method Man, Lena Waithe, Naturi Naughton as a producer on the aforementioned Color Book, Serena Williams, Jessie Williams, Kerry Washington and many, many, many others.

You’ll see what we mean by the gallery below.

Take a look at how Black Hollywood showed out at Tribeca Festival 2024 in New York City below:

Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year was originally published on blackamericaweb.com