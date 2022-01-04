Tristan Thompson Speaks On Son With Maralee Nichols, Apologizes To Khloé Kardashian

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tristan Thompson is back in the spotlight once again for reasons that have nothing to do with his career as a professional basketball player. Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols and apologized to Khloé Kardashian for his major gaffe.

Via social media, Thompson, who plays for the Sacramento Kings currently, went on record to state that the son Nichols recently bore was indeed his child. Ahead of the confirmation, Nichols went public with details about Thompson and Kardashian’s relationship and accused the NBA center of putting down the mother of his second child.

Thompson took full accountability in his statement, although some questioned its timing and honesty.

From the Instagram Story post:

Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.

Kardashian, who previously stated last month that she was “done” with Thompson’s cheating ways, now has to contend with another ex’s public comments. Ex-boyfriend Lamar Odom reached out to Kardashian after reacting to Thompson’s paternity test ordeal.

