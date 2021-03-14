True Legend: Marvelous Marvin Hagler Dead at 66

Boxing legend “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler has passed away. The former undisputed champ was 66.
“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” wrote Hagler’s wife on Facebook on Saturday (March 13). “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”
Hagler was born and raised in Newark, New Jersey and moved to Brockton, Massachusetts in his early teens. His pro boxing career spanned almost 15 years. Perhaps his most famous fight was against Tommy Hearns in 1985 in Las Vegas. It was a three-round slugfest, but Hagler came out on top.
Dammit, we lost Marvelous Marvin Hagler.
I remember in 10th grade watching this battle with Tommy Hearns. Three of the most exciting rounds in boxing history.
Only 66. Too young. RIP, champ.
pic.twitter.com/f9SizDOQ6N
— Larry Salomon (@TheRealLGuapo) March 13, 2021
During his epic run the middleweight was the undisputed champ from 1980 to 1987. His final fight in 1987 was against Sugar Ray Leonard. After controversial split decision, he left the ring in disgust and left the sport.
Tributes on social media started pouring in when news of Hagler’s death broke. Rest in powerful peace Marvin Hagler.
Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed.
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2021
I totally don’t know understand.this … I had been tweeting his work this past week. R I P Boxing great Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66 https://t.co/fAo1vTrVR9
— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 14, 2021
He was a no frills solid man, who brought a lunch pale filled with power, guts, pride, will, talent and character. And he fought everyone, anytime, anywhere. And he was great. He was Marvin Hagler. R. I. P. Champ. #marvinhagler— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/gaSAhGZwAO
A 10-count in honor of the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler.
You never hear about Mediocre Marvin Hagler... Or Middle of the Road Marvin Hagler. You were Marvelous with a capital M, Sir. Rest in peace.— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) March 14, 2021
Leon Edwards said at the post-presser that he watched Marvin Hagler clips all week for inspiration. This was the last thing he posted on IG before heading to the Apex and before the world found out Hagler had passed today.
This is what I think of when I think of Marvin Hagler. He was a man who paid his dues, who paid the price and who was a true pro. The boxing landscape is a far bleaker place this morning. I can't believe it. RIP #RIPMarvelousMarvinHagler
My favorite boxer. My favorite era. My favorite division. Rest In Peace Champ! #MarvinHagler
#MarvinHagler RIP Legend is a word used 2 often but Marvin WAS a legend of boxing middleweight. For 6 years 1 of the longest reign as undisputed middleweight World champions 12 title defenses. Dad's get your kids & aspiring boxers to see some of Marvin's fights a True Legend
RIP, Marvelous Marvin Hagler. So many fans held you in high regard. #BePeace— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) March 14, 2021
Rest In Peace Marvelous Marvin Hagler.
I'm very sorry to learn of the passing of the great Marvin Hagler. I was privileged to watch many of his greatest fights, and was thrilled to meet him backstage at a WWE event in the late 90's. We talked about our love of New Hampshire's White Mountain#RIPMarvelousMarvinHagler
Marvelous Marvin Hagler. The bloke you show to the aliens when they ask what the word 'boxer' means. What a massive loss.