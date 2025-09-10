TV Shows That Premiered Every September You Probably Forgot About

September has always been more than just back-to-school season—it was once the official kickoff of fall TV. Before the days of streaming and binge-watching, networks rolled out their biggest shows each September, hoping to lock in audiences for the year. Some became classics, while others quietly slipped from memory.

Here’s a nostalgic look back at TV shows that premiered every September—some you’ll instantly recognize, others you may have completely forgotten.

1. “Friends” (NBC – September 1994) Six twenty-somethings in New York, a couch at Central Perk, and a theme song that still makes you clap along. 2. “Dawson’s Creek” (The WB – September 1998) Actually launched as a mid-season show but rebranded in fall lineups—teen angst, love triangles, and iconic dialogue defined late ’90s TV. 3. “ER” (NBC – September 1994) Launched the same week as Friends, this medical drama turned George Clooney into a household name. 4. “Gilmore Girls” (The WB – September 2000) Fast-talking Lorelai and Rory charmed audiences with quirky Stars Hollow life. 5. “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (CBS – September 2000) This Vegas-set drama redefined crime TV and spawned a franchise that lasted for decades. 6. “The Office” (NBC – September 2005) Technically a March debut, but its biggest fall relaunch came September 2005. That’s when “That’s what she said” jokes took off nationwide. 7. “New Girl” (FOX – September 2011) Zooey Deschanel’s quirky comedy about roommates in LA gave us Schmidt, Jess, and one-liners fans still quote. 8. “This Is Us” (NBC – September 2016) An emotional family drama that left everyone in tears after nearly every episode. 9. “Manifest” (NBC – September 2018) The mystery of a missing plane reappearing years later had viewers hooked from episode one. 10. “Knight Rider” (NBC – September 1982) David Hasselhoff and his talking car, KITT, raced into living rooms in the early ’80s. It was cheesy, over the top, and completely unforgettable. 11. “The Cosby Show” (NBC – September 1984) Love it or hate it, the Huxtables dominated TV ratings throughout the ’80s, reshaping family sitcoms. 12. “ALF” (NBC – September 1986) An alien with sarcasm, a love of cats (as snacks), and a knack for trouble. If you grew up in the ’80s, you definitely remember ALF dolls.