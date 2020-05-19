CLOSE
HomeNews

Twitter Debates If Justin Timberlake Should Be Invited To VERZUZ Cookout

Posted May 19, 2020

Twitter Skeptical About A Potential Justin Timberlake VERZUZ Usher Battle

Source: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Getty


Many names have been thrown out there as to who can be the next person step up the VERZUZ plate. The mention of one artist, in particular, immediately sparked a debate about whether or not the whites deserve to be involved.

Following Nelly and Ludacris’ lopsided VERZUZ battle, co-founder of the Instagram Live “battle” series Swizz Beatz linked up with Usher to discuss who could potentially go head-to-head with the “Confessions” singer. Names like Chris Brown were floated out, but when Justin Timberlake was brought up, alarms were raised.

Now make no mistake, Timberlake has plenty of hits. Minus the atrocious attempt to please the melanin deficient fans with the trash that was Man of the Woods, his track record with solo albums is exceptional with Justified, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and The 20/20 Experience. Oh, we can’t forget his bops during his time with N’Sync as well.

BUT, unfortunately, one incident, in particular, left a bad taste in the mouth of Black folks, you remember the whole throwing Janet Jackson under the bus thing after exposing her nipple during the Super Bowl halftime show. He never quite recovered after that due to the fact he never really has spoken up in defense of Janet and has been labeled a “culture vulture” ever since.

Still, should him being a white exclude him from participating in a VERZUZ event? Some saying that we are beyond color since Scott Storch has already participated and that man is W H I T E. Also, Timbaland, who is a co-founder, has helped JT provided the bulk of production for both FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience. So we can’t see Timbo tell Justin he can’t participate at all.

Anyway, on Twitter, the consensus seems to be the Timberlake is not invited at all. But he does have some defenders as well. At the end of the day decision will come down to both Swizz and Timothy, and Usher is down. You can peep all of the reactions below.

Photo: Isabel Infantes – PA Images / Getty

Twitter Debates If Justin Timberlake Should Be Invited To VERZUZ Cookout  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
Photos
Close