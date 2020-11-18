LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A young man on Twitter is catching some flak after openly complaining about spending a light amount of cash, doling out massages, and buying wine coolers on a woman. Angry that the woman didn’t go down on him, the man lashed out but it isn’t working out too well for him.

Twitter user @jaygiveemhell wrote, “Paid for $40 uber, cooked, rubbed feet and her back. Bought wine coolers and this b*tch didn’t at least [have] the decency to suck some d*ck. Bet she don’t ever hear from me again. Lol.”

So if our math is right, a four-pack of wine coolers, which we didn’t know people still consumed, are definitely under or around 10 bucks. So with all of it added up, homie spent half a hunnid and expected shorty to turn into Obsession (a GOAT if you ask us) on the “mic,” if you smell the wine coolers we’re sipping.

It appears the young woman in question tweets under the name @Reeivyy but we haven’t been able to confirm but apparently, she replied to @jaygiveemhell’s missive about not performing the acts as we’ve highlighted in our Twitter tally of responses so far.

Truthfully, the market for wine coolers has to be quite small these days but we’re sure makers of the stuff are enjoying the renewed relevance and are already prepping their social media teams to cash in.

We’ve scoured Twitter to take in the debate with many clowning main man for his public blast of the woman and he’s getting a well-deserved flogging for being a cheapskate and for having a dry Johnson on top of it.

https://twitter.com/jaygiveemhell/status/1329082799517691905

—

Photo: Getty

Twitter Debates If Wine Coolers & Hood Massages Are Enough For Mouf Work was originally published on hiphopwired.com