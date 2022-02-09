HomeSports

Twitter Defends Texas A&M’s Coach Sydney Carter’s Sideline Drip After Unnecessary Hate

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Twitter Loves Texas A&M Coach Sydney Carter's Sideline Drip

Source: G Fiume / Getty


Whenever a man poses a question about something a woman is wearing, chances are extremely high that question is straight-up bullsh*t.

Former Texas A&M player, now a Player Development Coach and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator, Sydney Carter, is well known for getting some fits off while on the sidelines. One fit, in particular, saw Carter rocking a pair of form-fitting pink leather or pleather pants paired with a white turtleneck and heels.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with her sideline drip. Still, it does have social media buzzing, especially after a hating-ass man named Wayne Walker posed the question if her pink pants paired with heels were “appropriate as a basketball coach?” As expected, many took his post, which first appeared on Facebook, and ratioed it on Twitter. One Twitter user asked in response to Walker’s question, “what’s wrong with it???”

Another Twitter user added, “it’s too early for y’all to piss me off.”

We feel you sis because honestly, harassing Black women about their work attire is very old, and Carter can’t help the fact she just looks fly in everything she wears.

Coach Carter won’t have to respond to her hater cause Twitter has her back and has been showering her with all the well-deserved praise she deserved.

You can peep the tweets in the gallery below.

Photo: G Fiume / Getty

Twitter Defends Texas A&M’s Coach Sydney Carter’s Sideline Drip After Unnecessary Hate  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3. Lol, yup.

4. We’re not mad at that.

5. Yup

6. We wouldn’t be shocked.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close