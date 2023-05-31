Twitter Drags Cardi B For Sharing What She Packs Her Daughter For Lunch

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B was being bullied on Social Media after fans did not approve her meal prep for her daughter Kulture.

RELATED: Cardi B Steps Out With Her Daughter Kulture In A Futuristic Look

The Bodak Yellow rapper posted a collage with three separate pictures of Kultures lunch on Twitter. One picture was plated with Chicken nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Broccoli, Cereal and Strawberries. Another meal entailed nuggets, corn, pasta, and crackers.

“Kulture school lunch be everything” Cardi B tweeted.

Twitter was not kind to Cardi B. “That macaroni don’t look edible but I still love you.” One twitter user replied. “Can I teach Cardi how to cook?” said another twitter user.

Arielle “Dani” Lebovitz, a pediatric registered dietician in Nashville, Tennessee, came to Cardi B’s defense to let her fans know Cardi’s lunchbox prep is just fine.

“Yes, it has a lot of sugar — but breakfast cereals for children are fortified, which means that they are filled with vitamins and minerals,” Lebovitz explains. “Your child feels like they are getting something sweet and delicious, but there’s a lot of nutrition packed in there.”

She also went onto defend the serving size of Kulture’s lunch meals and justifying it could be a big lunch because Kulture could not be a big breakfast.

“People commenting have no idea how much this child eats in a day. Maybe she doesn’t have an appetite when she wakes up. Maybe lunchtime is her biggest meal of the day, and that’s when she eats her best,” Lebovitz says. “No one should be judging a mother for what or how much she is packing.”

RELATED: Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Goes At Cardi B Fans Over Photoshop Claims

RELATED: Cardi B Opens Up About Surgery, Marriage With Offset And Finding Out About Takeoff’s Passing

Check out reactions to Kulture’s lunches on social media below!

Twitter Drags Cardi B For Sharing What She Packs Her Daughter For Lunch was originally published on rnbphilly.com