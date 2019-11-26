Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Papa John’s Sweaty Founder Saying He Ate 40 Pizzas In 30 Days

If you ask Papa John’s disgraced founder, John Schnatter, better ingredients and better pizza are no longer being delivered by the franchise. Twitter is reacting to a very bizarre interview that has surfaced featuring Schnatter, and he made some wild claims.

In an interview with a local outlet, WDRB News, a Fox affiliate in Louisville, Kentucky, Schnatter slammed the pizza restaurant chain he founded. During the sitdown, he made a wild claim that he went on a pizza bender consuming 40 pies over 30 days and said it was basically trash.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it’s not the same pizza. It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good.”

He wasn’t finished slamming his former company and its current leaders, CEO Steve Ritchie who replaced him and board members, Olivia Kirtley and Mark Shapiro, claiming his ousting was a “farce” and that they “should be in jail.” He further added that “they stole the company, and now they’ve destroyed the company,” and said the truth of his removal has yet to come leaving a vague threat that “the day of reckoning will come.”

Schapp resigned as Papa John’s chairman back in 2018 after he admitted to saying the N-word during a company conference call. He stepped down as CEO back in 2017 following his bonehead criticism of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality.

We couldn’t help but notice he just can’t seem to let the red button-up go, which no longer has the infamous Papa John’s logo on it, and his voice has gotten hilariously deeper. As you can imagine, Twitter is having a field day with the clip, and the jokes are flowing like the tomato sauce on super-mid pizza pies that Papa John’s peddles to its customers.

We wonder how Papa John’s latest board member, Shaq, feels about this.

We gathered the best responses to the bizarre interview

