Twitter Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Dislike Of Being Called The N-Word was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
Kyrie has every right to feel however he wants about the word. BUT this conversation about Kyrie Irving and the n-word should not turn into a conversation between non-black people about whether or not black people can or should say it.— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 11, 2021
2.
this you? pic.twitter.com/zglKZg68JE— buc-ee (@therealbucee) April 11, 2021
3.
Dennis Schroeder when he called Kyrie Irving a Nigga pic.twitter.com/IPGKgq5Ra2— Sp0rt 🍣🇺🇸 (@VladivostokPapi) April 11, 2021
4.
the only person who can beat Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/44mzFOXeuN— Poet (@terxme) April 11, 2021
5.
no one:— P.U.A Gasol (@kamclark) April 11, 2021
kyrie irving: pic.twitter.com/N9JU20g36p
6.
I love the message but no pic.twitter.com/6hiLvq3NMH— $A͐̒V́͌̚Ø͊̈́ (@mylord_savo) April 11, 2021
7.
This nigga preaching pic.twitter.com/4f65SHelsb— 🧸 (@TheJitNextDoor) April 11, 2021
8.
everyone in the comments pic.twitter.com/gSv5WcdnhD— ib (@macaliniw) April 11, 2021
9.
10.
Never forget... pic.twitter.com/oTpOxj6gzR— President Flow Biden (@FlowBidenOffice) April 11, 2021
11.
Kyrie Irving just this season has been— Denver📉 (@doubledworth) April 11, 2021
-Slandered for missing time for his child’s birth
-Compared to hitler
-Slandered for burning sage
-Challenged to a boxing match for saying dont stomp on sage
-Slandered for not wanting the n word to be used anymore
???????????
12.
Keep that same energy and go after all the rappers saying the N word too then since you so self righteous— Hologram🥶💯(Honest JorBum fan) (@Fxiden8) April 11, 2021
13.
Kyrie stands up for our people— #0urMVP🪄(NETS🏆|NYG😁) (@EliteTheKing_) April 11, 2021
This why I love u my nigga🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1naRRwUEgD
14.
Kyrie Irving is all about GIVING 🤝— Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2021
(via saadszn27/TT, ziyadahmed17/TT) pic.twitter.com/kQ1nCbPrVa
15.
you spittin my nigga— Corn 𖤐 (@snuurid) April 11, 2021
16.
Adam Silver watching the refs throw out Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroeder: pic.twitter.com/dx1jy0Ypoo— Al Jefferson Stan Account (@big_al_hoops) April 11, 2021
17.
@KyrieIrving https://t.co/TSpHB9t6vv— $ (@2temptt) April 12, 2021
18.
lmaoo where was this same energy for the black women you didn’t allow on the yacht party?— 🇬🇭👑 (@julsbby_) April 12, 2021
19.
Kyrie Irving AND Dennis Schroder both ejected.— ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) April 11, 2021
These refs... pic.twitter.com/CW8aPkY7cy
20.
FACTS 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/UWZXJQMe0v— NOcap🌵🇸🇪 (@NoCapZone11) April 11, 2021
21.
Unfathomable...... the NBA referees make it about themselves once again!!— Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) April 11, 2021
Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroeder got ejected FOR ABSOLUTELY NOTHING pic.twitter.com/vPVxbgbluM
22.
Kyrie Irving gets ejected, then jersey launch and a fan catches it pic.twitter.com/FX7Cfbbknt— The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) April 11, 2021
23.
Kyrie Irving telling niggas to stop sayin nigga & poppin that wokety woke shit only to be on a boat full of white bitches by Memorial Day.— I AM A MILLIONAIRE (@ProducedByTip) April 11, 2021
24.
Keep that same energy and go after all the rappers saying the N word too then since you so self righteous— Hologram🥶💯(Honest JorBum fan) (@Fxiden8) April 11, 2021