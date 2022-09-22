Twitter Reacts to Nia Long Being Cheated on by NBA Coach Ime Udoka

Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka – who’s engaged to longtime actress Nia Long – set the internet on fire last night when news broke that he was facing suspension by the team for an ‘improper sexual relationship’ with a member of the Celtics staff. Udoka is not expected to be fired.

Long and Udoka first met in 2010. They welcomed a son together in 2011 and got engaged in 2015.

Udoka, who accepted his first head coaching position in the NBA in June 2021, is also a former player. Before being promoted in Boston he had assistant coaching gigs in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and San Antonio. Long’s career as an actress has also had her traveling the world throughout the course of their relationship.

According to reports, Nia Long and Ime Udoka met on a blind date that was set up by a mutual friend. After that, they were inseparable, which is why so many fans of Long have reacted passionately on social media.

