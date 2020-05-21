CLOSE
Twitter Reflects On The Year Rona Ruined With Hilarious My Plans Versus 2020 Memes

Posted 14 hours ago

Twitter Hilariously Compares Pre-Coronavirus Plans To Life Now With Memes

2020 was supposed to be a damn good year, that was until COVID-19 decided to show up. Now Twitter is reflecting on the year could have been with hilarious memes.

Just face it summer is essentially cooked, vacations that were planned shelved, and any other potential activities put on ice due to the coronavirus currently still wreaking havoc around the world. Granted, we are all presently hunkered down in cribs, for the most part, sad reflecting on the year the could have been.

BUT you can always count on Twitter, especially Black Twitter, to always find a way to make lemonade out of the lemons life has dealt them. Social media is currently making hilarious memes using television and movie references that accurately describe how they felt pre-corona and COVID-19 showing up to hate on their year.

Well, at least we can all laugh at it right now. There is always 2021 to look forward too. You can peep all of the memes in the gallery below.

Close