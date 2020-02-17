CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Twitter Roasts Chaka Khan’s NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Performance

Posted February 17, 2020

69th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty


Chaka Khan is one of the most respected vocalists and songwriters of her era and she deserves every accolade that comes her way. However, fans on Twitter have some strong thoughts about the Khan’s performance of the National Anthem at this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

Khan, 66, launched into the National Anthem with a rendition that didn’t go over well with many on the social media network. Almost immediately, the slander rained down from on high and didn’t let up. Camera shots of the players waiting to start the game also had folks on Twitter remarking on their resolve not to crack after what they heard.

Without a doubt, Khan is a legend and even superstars have bad nights, so we’re treading carefully here in how we approach this topic. Still, some are saying that Khan’s showing in Chicago Sunday night (Feb. 16) was up there with Fergie’s struggle National Anthem performance from the 2018 game.

As it stands, Twitter has been relentlessly slandering the great Chaka Khan’s National Anthem performance and we’ve got the reactions listed out below. To hear the actual anthem, look directly below.

Photo: Getty

Twitter Roasts Chaka Khan’s NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Performance  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close