CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Twitter Slams Chunky Jermaine Dupri Clone Dennis McKinley For Blaming Cheating On Porsha Williams

Posted December 17, 2019

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 11

Source: Bravo / Getty


Porsha Williams has been living out a nightmare onscreen as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, this after it came out that her fiance cheated. In a new episode of the reality series, a therapy session revealed why Dennis McKinley stepped out and he’s putting the blame on his wife-to-be essentially.

Williams and McKinley are currently attempting to work things out, and were living apart but jointly raising their 8-month-old daughter during the filming of the episode. In the couples therapy session, McKinley shifted the blame of his own actions onto Williams, saying that sex during pregnancy and her postpartum depression was too much to bear.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” McKinley shared during the session. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do … and after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together like every night. That’s not a good enough why, but that’s the why.”

McKinley went on to say that he realized that the decision to cheat on Williams was both “poor” and “selfish,” staying that he knows that he made a huge mistake. He again stated that he loves Williams and appears to be sincerely working things out with his wife-to-be. In closing, McKinley said that the priority is his baby girl

While McKinley’s words and gestures seemingly appeared to come from the heart, fans on Twitter are looking at McKinley sideways for putting Williams through the public embarrassment of cheating and further putting the blame on her in so many words.

We’ve got the reaction from fans on Twitter below.

Photo: Getty

Twitter Slams Chunky Jermaine Dupri Clone Dennis McKinley For Blaming Cheating On Porsha Williams  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close