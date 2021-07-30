HomeNews

Twitter Sweeps Michael Che Out With The Trash After He Hints About Tasteless Simone Biles Jokes

Posted July 30, 2021

Source: Arnold Wells / WENN


Michael Che has earned a reputation as an entertainer who takes arguably edgy risks in his comedy career, but his latest missive was terribly misguided and came at the expense of a Black woman. In a series of Instagram Story posts, the SNL cast member and comedian took aim at Simone Biles and even proudly stated he was going to take his tasteless jokes to the stage.

Dignifying Michael Che’s “jokes” is not what we’re doing here but we do find it proper to let you know what he expressed all the same.

“[M]an I wanna make fun of SImone Biles,” Che’s Story string began. He added, “[I] got like 3 mins of SImone Biles jokes in my head. I’m going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone. as the dorky kids say, I’m choosing violence.”

Che then shared replies from fans to his Instagram Story, including one regarding disgraced gymnastics coach and Biles’ abuser, Larry Nassar, and Che even took time to rate the jokes. Another fan got a favorable rating of Biles joke that referenced the star gymnast’s mental struggles of late.

Che’s name is trending on Twitter at the moment with folks rightly calling him trash for inviting his fans to pile on Biles as she continues to forge ahead with her life while getting herself whole and healthy again. We’ve got the reactions from Twitter listed out below. Shame on Michael Che for the low blow and also for using the lame “I was hacked” excuse.

While it’s nearly impossible to trust that Che will apologize for the digs and walk back the jokes, we can hope compassion hits him sooner than later and he takes accountability for those awful jabs.

Photo: WENN

Twitter Sweeps Michael Che Out With The Trash After He Hints About Tasteless Simone Biles Jokes  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

