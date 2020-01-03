CLOSE
Umm, These Wigs In Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Movie? We Have Questions.

Posted January 3, 2020

Tyler Perry's 'A Fall From Grace' key art and stills

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix


Fresh off his BET and BET + success, Tyler Perry is back with a new film for Netflix, Fall From Grace.

The film, which debuts on January 17 and was filmed at Tyler Perry Studios, stars Crystal Fox as Grace Waters, a woman who finds love with a handsome stranger (Mehcad Brooks) after her ex-husband’s affair. However, things aren’t quite what they seem and the only person who can help Grace put her life back together is a rookie public defender (Bresha Webb).

The film also stars Perry, Cicely Tyson, and Phylicia Rashad.

Take a look:

Now, just in case you may have missed it, the wigs on Brooks and Perry’s heads are quite perplexing. Like…were they even necessary to tell this story? That, and why does he keep doing this?

I mean, Sir? Explain yourself.

Key art and stills from Tyler Perry's new Netflix film 'A Fall From Grace'

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix


Y’all, why?

Tyler Perry's 'A Fall From Grace' key art and stills

Source: Courtesy Netflix / Netflix


Sigh…

 

Since the trailer dropped on Friday, Black Twitter got #TylerPerry trending, not only asking questions about these wigs but also wanting to know why the media mogul is so obsessed with films about Black women suffering at the hands of evil men.

Here’s what they had to say:

