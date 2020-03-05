CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Unique Thompson Uses This Abominable Setting Spray To Keep Her Face Beat While Playing Ball

Posted March 5, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 07 SEC Conference Women's Tournament - Alabama vs Auburn

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


I can’t make it from the bathroom to the front door without wiping off the tail of my eyebrow, but NCAA Auburn baller Unique Thompson can play a whole game of basketball with a full beat face without even smudging it a little bit.

https://twitter.com/3smarelda_/status/1235421951851552769

Thompson was asked what product she uses to lock in her makeup and responded with a tweet that sparked hundreds of responses from beauty enthusiasts. Turns out she uses Revolution Oil Control Setting Spray and it only costs $8.

 

She even has a game day lipstick she wears.

Thompson was recently named to the All-SEC Women’s Basketball First Team on Tuesday by a vote of the league’s coaches, 247Sports.com reports. The prime athlete ranks second for double-doubles and has 21 already this season. All while wearing a full face of makeup and lipstick.

We’re not the only one enthusiastic about Unique’s beauty tip, there’s a whole thread about it on Twitter.

Unique Thompson Uses This Abominable Setting Spray To Keep Her Face Beat While Playing Ball  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 1 month ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 4 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close