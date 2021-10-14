Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Being Benched By Brooklyn Nets, Twitter Reacts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The “voice for the voiceless,” Kyrie Irving, has finally broken his silence.

Irving hopped on Instagram Live and spoke with his followers following Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announcing the team’s decision to bench him until he gets vaccinated. Wednesday (Oct.13), the Nets organization cemented their stance when The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the team is no longer interested in offering Irving a contract extension.

Whether that was the deciding factor for Irving to finally speak on the issue after telling reporters via zoom to respect his privacy on the matter is a mystery, but here we are. During the Instagram Live session, Irving finally revealed what we all knew, that he is not vaccinated. Irving feels “nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies” and that his decision was not politically motivated. He also claimed that he decided to speak because nobody was going to “hijack his voice,” and “take away the power for him to speak on these things.” Still, somehow, he managed to say a whole bunch of nothing.

“What would you do if you felt uncomfortable going into the season when you were promised that you have exemptions or that you didn’t have to be forced to get the vaccine?” Irving said. “This wasn’t an issue before the season started. This wasn’t something that I foresaw coming where I prepared for it and had a chance to strategize on what was going to be best for me and my family.”

“You think I really want to give up my dream to go after a championship?” Irving continued in the video. “Do you think I really just want to give up my job? You think I really just want to sit at home and not go after the things with my teammates that I’ve been able to grow with, to learn with?”

He also reiterated that he has no intentions to retire. “Don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated,” he revealed.

Following the Instagram Live session, Twitter immediately reacted, and many agreed that Irving’s message was all over the place.

This situation is becoming a whole mess, but it looks like the Brooklyn Nets are preparing for life after Irving. These comments might have pushed them in that direction.

You can peep more reactions to Kyrie Irving’s Instagram Live session in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

