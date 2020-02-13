As we know, capes can represent an array of strength and superpowers, which we all know Black women possess. Thankfully, for us, this is a trend that has been around for a while and doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.

So go up, up and away with your faves below:

Up, Up & Away! Sistas’ Rocking Capes Is The Fashion Trend We Need To See More Of was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Source:Getty What can we say about Tracee that hasn’t alreayd been said? Nothing, but she killed it in this Ralph & Russo white gown and we need her in capes…more often. Like all the time.

2. Janet Mock, FOX, FX and Hulu 2019 Golden Globe Awards After-Party Source:Getty Pose writer, director and producer Janet Mock is an utter dream in this red-orange Reem Acra gown. More please!

3. Cicely Tyson, 2018 Governors Awards Ball Source:Getty The icon, the legend the muva of Black women in Hollywood Cicely Tyson may not be giving a cap to the floor, but this caplet overlay she’s wearing up top is all the superhero regalness she needs.

4. Solange, 2015 HBO Bessie 81 Tour Source:Getty Not all capes need to be detached and flowing in order to have drama. Case in point, this cream sheath dress Solange wore has all the flair and structure.

5. Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Academy Awards Source:Getty The hilarious comedian honored her “fellow Eritreans” in this traditional dress and cape she wore on the 2018 Oscars red carpet.

6. Danielle Brooks , 2019 Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” Season 7 Premiere Source:Getty Danielle Brooks and Cristian Siriano are like fashion BFFs and last summer she looks amazing this silver and white design that cradles her baby bump perfectly.

7. Angela Bassett, 2019 Red Dress Awards Source:Getty The Oscar nominee always looks amazing, but this Greta Constastine dress is the best of the best. Red is sis’ color!

8. Maya Rudolph, 2020 Academy Awards Source:WENN Comedian Maya Rudolph will give you auntie but the sexy one. And at this year’s Oscars, she did exactly that in this rust Valentino that is draped for the GAWDS!

9. Mj Rodriguez, 2019 Golden Globes Source:Getty Our #MuvaOfTheYear was a sigh for sore eyes in this electric blue Prabal Gurung with eyeliner to match 10! 10! 10!

10. Lupita Nyong’o, 2014 Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty I remember sitting on my friend’s couch watching he Golden Globes in 2014 and literally gasping when Lupita hit the red carpet in this crimson Calvin Klein stunner. This is the dress that started it all for her.

11. Niecy Nash, HBO Official 2019 Emmy After Party Source:WENN Niecy Nash hasn’t met a dress that couldn’t compliment her seriously snatched waist and this rose sparkly Cristian Siriano gown and matching cape is IT!

12. Kelly Rowland, 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Source:Getty I love Kelly in anything, but I really love it when she glams it up and this noire stunna is everything!

13. Kelly Rowland, 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Source:Getty Oh, and did you peep the back! FLAWLESS.

14. Kym Whitley, 2019 Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala Source:Getty ‘Young & Hungry actress’ is perfect in plum, which is wonderfully complemented by her blonde hair. We see you sis!

15. Marsai Martin, 2019 Trumpet Awards Source:WENN I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…Marsai is the flyest 15-year-old I know. Just look at this vintage polka dot number with a matching cape.

16. Taraji P. Henson, 2019 Primetime Emmys Source:WENN Taraji was HAWT at last year’s Emmys in this red and pink cascading Vera Wang gown. Fire!

17. Janelle Monae, 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards Source:WENN If I know anything about Janelle, it’s that this isn’t her first time to cape rodeo. But hands down this custom made Tadashi Shoji design is definitely my favorite.

18. Janelle Monae, 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards Source:WENN Peep the back!

19. Gabrielle Union, 2017 Primetime Emmys Source:Getty I adore Gabrielle in this lace Zuhair Murad gown, and the tiny cape and her pealrs are the perfect accessories.