Usher Fronts SKIMS’ Latest Campaign Ahead Of Super Bowl LVIII Performance

it turns out he’s using those abs for something else.

The King of R&B is the new face of Skims, the underwear brand founded by Kim Kardashian. The announcement was made via a photoshoot done by Donna Trope, in which Usher is rocking several of the brand’s new offerings sans a shirt and gripping a peach.

If you’re looking to cop the underwear or have just spotted the perfect Valentine’s gift for your man, expect to see the newest lineup go live Feb. 12. For Usher fans, there’s an added incentive: Your purchase comes with a limited edition digital version of his album Coming Home, which drops Feb. 9. Aptly titled, the album comes with a bonus track called “Naked.”

“It deals with love, happiness … it deals with joy. It’s a love story, but it’s romantic,” he says of the album in a promotional video for Skims.

Joining the Skims family, the Atlanta native is updating the Skims Stretch collection, which offers maximum stretchy and lightweight wear, and the Cotton collection, which provides the ultimate wearable everyday basics. The colorways, offered in inclusive sizes SX to 5X, included Stone, Midnight Blue, Military and Oxblood.

“With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential,” Usher said in a statement. “SKIMS is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

Just a few days after releasing his ninth studio album, he’ll take the stage at the Super Bowl.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has been in charge of the NFL’s entertainment as of late, and during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last year, Usher recalled the conversation he had with Jay-Z about him gracing the stage.

“But when I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment.’ I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Usher said. “He’s like, ‘the Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

See how social media is reacting to Usher stripping down for Skims below.

