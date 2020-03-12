CLOSE
Utah Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Diagnosed With Coronavirus, NBA Twitter Fries Rudy Gobert

Posted March 12, 2020

After news that Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, it appears that the spread of the virus has also struck his star teammate Donovan Mitchell. As a result, NBA Twitter is giving Gobert the business and the blues for the spread of COVID-19 inside the Jazz locker room and who knows where else.

Mitchell, 23, is one of the top combo guards in the NBA today, was originally drafted 13th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets but was traded to the Jazz. He has since become a first-time All-Star this year and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2018.

After wide reports of Gobert testing positive for coronavirus, the team has since discovered Mitchell was exposed and infected, this coming in the wake of the league’s decision to suspend the season as it addresses the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement from the Utah Jazz reads as follows:

As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.

The NBA also issued a statement regarding the findings:

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice.

Check out the reactions from NBA Twitter below.

