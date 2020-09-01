CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The Monica VS Brandy VERZUZ

Posted 7 hours ago

After a long-awaited battle, Monica and Brandy gave the culture thee concert of quarantine.

Live from Tyler Perry Studios, the two artists shared their hits, fan favorites, and collaborations from our hidden memories. In between the music, fans learned so much about the two from their inspirations, creating music while with child, and their long industry pushed feud.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The ’90s legends made VERZUZ history by topping the views at 1.5 million viewers on Instagram live alone and maintaining at least 1.2 million for 3 hours. Their catalogs took the fan base on a nostalgic ride remembering old teenage heartthrobs from classic music videos, their first heartbreaks, or growing up with your mama jamming them on the radio.

Whether your playlist is filled more with #TeamMonica or #TeamBrandy both women brought their vibes to the show for everyone to enjoy. While celebrating their careers, social media of course chimed in on everything.  From the old school to millennials, users brought out all the jokes ranging from their historic beef, their different styles of music, and their fire and ice relationship during the show.  Brandy’s poetry made fans joke about her performing at “Andell’s” and fashionistas debated whether Monica was wearing boots, pants, or a combination of both.

Even decades after “The Boy Is Mine”, this VERZUZ was a key event in history showcasing the talent and extensive careers of both artists and social media users took the time to make it funny. At the end of the day, both women loved on each other and that’s all that matters.

Check out some of the funniest tweets that made the timeline go crazy while watching this record-breaking VERZUZ.

SEE ALSO:

Relive Brandy & Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzuz Instagram Live Battle

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Brandy & Monica Hits

Brandy & Monica Announced As Next VERZUZ Match Up, 90s Girl Next Door Twitter Grabs Block Wedges

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The Monica VS Brandy VERZUZ  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 hours ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close