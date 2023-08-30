100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monét is so deep in her bag like a grandma with a peppermint. The singer and songwriter’s new album Jaguar II dropped and the rising star celebrated with a star-studded album release party sponsored by Tres Generaciones Tequila. Check out photos from the event and see who showed up to support Monét inside.

Last Friday (Aug. 25), Monét celebrated the release of her second album Jaguar II. The leading single, “On My Mama,” has created quite the stir online. With a Sean Bankhead choreographed music video, Y2K aesthetics and pop culture references galore, the visual and song appears to be the perfect stage to kick off her album rollout.

Many celebrities filed in at La Mesa in Los Angeles with Tres Generaciones Tequila in hand to celebrate Monét’s epic release. The star-studded list of guests came out to honor Victoria included Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Shenseea, JoJo, Lucky Daye, Quinta Brunson, Ella Mai, Smino, Tank and more. Guests enjoyed Tres Generaciones cocktails and beats by DJ Fanny Mae.

Victoria is just getting started with the debut of her second album Jaguar II. Fans have enjoyed getting to know the soon to be mega superstar. As she continues to release more new music, Monét also brings fans along with her on her journey through motherhood. She occasionally releases social media videos of her, her partner and their baby girl Hazel.

Let the Victoria Monét fan club commence!

Check out photos from her album release party below:

Victoria Monét Celebrates Album Release With Star-Studded Party [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com