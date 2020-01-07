CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

Video Game Twitter Is Not Impressed With Sony’s Very Familiar Looking PS5 Logo

Posted January 7, 2020

Twitter Is Clowning The New & Very Familiar PS5 Logo

Source: Chesnot / Getty


We don’t know much about Sony’s next console, the PlayStation 5, but as the tech giant slowly leaks details out, we now know what its logo will look like. Unfortunately, the gaming community was not impressed.

Sony unveiled the PS5 during its 2020 CES press conference in Las Vegas. The news wasn’t met with the oohs and ahhhs the company was hoping for, after hyping up it’s unveiling but more of yeah we have seen this before. The logo takes its cues from the PS3 and PS4 consoles using the same font minimal details.

The revealing of the logo still doesn’t give any indication as to what the console will look like. Photos of the devkit for the PS5 hit the internet and initially had some folks believing that it was the final design.  Other details slowly followed like what to expect from the new DualShock5 controller, some of the console’s specs, its release date. Just recently, HipHopGamer spilled some techie tea, claiming that PS5 will run games from PSOne, PS2, PS3, and PS4 but will enhance them thanks to a new backwards compatibility feature called a  “Remastering Engine.”

That has not been confirmed.

But the logo has been and gamers — who are understandably hard to please — are letting Sony just how unimpressed they are with Sony’s PS5 logo. PlayStation fans have been foaming at the mouth to get a glimpse at the next “great place to play” since Microsoft showed off its new console, the Xbox Series X.

To vent their frustration and lack of enthusiasm, they have taken to Twitter to share their hilarious takes on the logo, and, of course, we went gathered the best ones for you.

You can see them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Chesnot / Getty

Video Game Twitter Is Not Impressed With Sony’s Very Familiar Looking PS5 Logo  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close