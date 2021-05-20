HomeFeature Story

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”

Posted 11 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Paul Mooney In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

|| RELATED: Prayers: Comedian Paul Mooney Has Passed Away Age 79 ||

|| RELATED: Fans & Celebrities Remember Whitney Houston||

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Ask A Black Dude

2. Paul Mooney Talks Movies

3. Ask A Black Dude II

4. Negrodamus Predicts the Next President

5. Ask A Black Dude (Deleted Scenes)

6. BONUS: Mooney Talks About Joining “Chappelle’s Show”

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close