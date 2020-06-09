CLOSE
Wale’s Top 5 Songs According To Billboard

Posted 15 hours ago

Wale performing at the &apos;SIMPLE Mobile Simply Nothing Tour&apos;

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN


Wale doesn’t get enough respect. Seriously. The DMV wordsmith has a strong core fanbase, a long list of hits, and B-Sides that stands with some of Hip-Hop’s finest right now. Wale can give you a soliloquy that will make the ladies swoon, lyrics that would make you think or stand toe to toe with some of the hardest lyricists in rap.

While we can give you a long list of joints from Folarin, what we will give you is the 5 biggest songs of Wale’s Billboard career. It’s proof that he is one of the best, period.

1. Bad Featuring Tiara Thomas

2. “On Chill” On Chill (feat. Jeremih)

3. Lotus Flower Bomb ft. Miguel

4. That Way ft. Jeremih & Rick Ross

5. Wale Ft. Usher – Matrimony

