Listen Live
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

Published on May 31, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Trump New York Manhattan Criminal Court

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Former President Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury in Manhattan on 34 felony charges for falsifying business records. The case stems from a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

X (formerly Twitter) has a lot to say about Trump’s convictions! Keep scrolling to see our favorite posts from the former favorite app of the only U.S. president to be convicted of felonies.

Trump will be sentenced on July 11. He faces up to 4 years for each conviction.

The 77-year-old is also still dealing with three other criminal cases.

From CNBC:

The former president was found guilty of falsifying business records that purported to describe legal expenses payments by him and the Trump Organization to Cohen to reimburse the former fixer for the $130,000 payment Cohen personally gave Daniels before the 2016 election.

Donald Trump is expected to appeal the convictions, but do you think he’ll see any jail time?

Let’s see what X has to say!

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Friday Flow @ Washington Park: 2024 Lineup

National

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Food & Drink

Foodie Fridays: Nonstop Flavor

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close