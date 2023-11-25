Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Aaron Hall’s alleged past is catching up with him something awful. The former Guy singer is getting dragged for filth after revelations that he may be a sexual assaulter, as well as his past antics, are getting resurrected and indicted on social media.

A new lawsuit claims that Sean Diddy Combs and Aaron Hall took turns raping a woman. The Daily Beast reports that Diddy was recently hit with a third lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. In a New York Supreme Court filing, the Jane Doe alleges that Diddy and Hall took turns rapping her 30 years ago.

Reports the Daily Beast:

According to the lawsuit, “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night,” before the foursome retreated to Hall’s apartment, where “Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs.”

After the alleged assault, the lawsuit continues, “Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.” Hall is a member of R&B group Guy, which was credited as pioneering the “new jack swing” sound in the late 1980s and early ’90s.

The Jane Doe also added that few days later Combs allegedly tracked her down and assaulted her, choking her until she passed out. Supposedly, Combs feared the other woman, who also allegedly had sex with Hall and Combs, would reveal what occurred to another woman he was involved with.

This is the third lawsuit Diddy has been hit with that accuses him of sexual assault. The first was by ex-Bad Boy artist Cassie, but it was settled about a day after it was fined. A second is by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who has filed a lawsuit that claims Diddy drugged and raped her in 1991 when she was a college student.

As for Hall, his infamous interview with Vlad TV, where he bragged about getting down in front of Diddy, lyrics that haven’t aged well and his toxic relationship with OG Hip-Hop vixen Gloria Velez (which reportedly started when she as just 16 years old) has led to him catching social media’s wrath, along with Diddy.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com