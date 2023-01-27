LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s new modern ghost story We Have A Ghost debuts on the platform next month. The film stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge and Anthony Mackie. Watch the trailer and check out images from the film inside.

What would you do if you moved into a beautiful home, which came equipped with a ghost? This family made one ghost famous. In Netflix’s comical modern-day ghost story We Have A Ghost, this family discovers they have a ghost in their home and instead of being shooketh, they embrace him.

The film description:

Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin’s family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

The upcoming Christopher Landon directed film stars David Harbour, Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie. Additional cast members include Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter. Landon also wrote the film based upon a short story titled “Ernest” by Geoff Manaugh.

We are excited to see Coolidge, who plays a famous medium, in the upcoming film. The trailer shows viewers that it’s not your typical haunted house movie. It boasts comedy, action and an interesting mystery as the family attempts to discover what really happened to Ernest.

Fans can catch this exciting film on the streaming platform Friday, February 24, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

Check out images from the Netflix’s We Have A Ghost below:

Watch Netflix’s Modern Day Ghost Story ‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com