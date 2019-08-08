CLOSE
‘Watch The Throne’ Turns 8, Fans Reminisce & Celebrate The Iconic Hip-Hop Album

Posted August 8, 2019

Twitter Celebrates 'Watch The Throne' Turning Eight

Source: Brian van der Brug / Getty


Make no mistake, Watch The Throne when it was released back on August 8, 2011, was a MOMENT. Today Hip-Hop Twitter is celebrating the monumental album turning eight.

When JAY-Z and Kanye West decided to combine their lyrical skills for a joint album, it literally shook the music world. The once inseparable duo back then had fans thirsty when they took luxury rap to another level. They had the world intrigued when they dropped the album’s lead single “Otis” paired with the visual in which we saw a Maybach chopped up.

After that, the world was on watch waiting for the album to drop. A lot of fans were hoping for links to a leaked version of the collaborative effort. Much to their dismay that day never came, and they had to wait just like everyone else for Watch The Throne which impressively never leaked on the internet. When it finally did drop, the world exploded as the world as a whole collectively listened and dissected the project song by song.

With songs like “Niggas In Paris,” “No Church In The Wild,” “A New Day” just to name a few the album was considered an instant classic among many. Subsequently, Watch The Throne was followed with an even more successful tour that featured some of the most impressive set design ever. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hip-Hop tours of all time bringing in $95 million in revenue. West would go onto to launch his own design company, named after his late mother DONDA.

Unfortunately, due to the beef between the one-time duo, we have not gotten Watch The Throne 2, Kanye West at one time said was coming. That doesn’t mean we can’t imagine what if? Who knows? Maybe Yeezy and Jay will someday bury the hatchet. Until let’s remember the greatness that came from the two linking up in the booth. Hit the gallery below to see what Twitter had to say about Watch The Throne turning eight today.

Photo: Brian van der Brug / Getty

