CLOSE
HomeNews

Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored New Boo, Model Denise Bidot [Photos]

Posted June 16, 2020

The Paley Honors: A Gala Tribute To LGBTQ+

Source: John Lamparski / Getty


It appears that Lil Wayne‘s quick journey from engaged to single has reversed course yet again. The Young Money honcho is reportedly connected with another curve model, Denise Bidot, who deaded the job of those pesky online sleuths who were attempting to put two and two together after making it IG official.

The New Orleans star and budding radio figure was previously reported to be engaged to Australian-Indian model La’Tecia Thomas. The pair called the whole thing off in May of this year, leading to Thomas following Wayne on social media and the like.

The official announcement of Wayne and Bidot’s union was made by the model via her Instagram story and much like it was with Thomas, the Puerto Rican-Kuwaiti curve model is the only person Wayne follows on Instagram.

As this is a Baes and Baddies segment, we’ve collected some snaps of Denise Bidot via her Instagram page, and the stunning beauty is definitely standing up for the cause via social media as well. Check out those images below.

View this post on Instagram

Hi. I love you all 🧡👋🏽

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

Photo: Getty

Weezy Likes ‘Em Thick: Meet Lil Wayne’s Rumored New Boo, Model Denise Bidot [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

@savagexfenty ⚡️

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Today was cute. 💕☺️🌴

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Out of office reply: Working on my tan 😜💅🏽

A post shared by Denise Bidot (@denisebidot) on

9.

Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close