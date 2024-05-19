Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

NFL Cheerleaders have to follow some unusual or unconventional rules.

Rules that dictate various aspects of their life, from appearance to behavior both on and off the field.

Some cheerleaders may enjoy the standard they are held to but others may seem that it could be asking too much.

Go ahead and ask yourself, do you think the rules listed below are crazy to have a NFL Cheerleader follow?

This list found on thelist.com.