Wendy Williams Blasts Nicki Minaj For Marrying Sex Offender Husband

Posted March 10, 2020

Wendy Williams has once again invited the smoke into her domain. At the tail end of today’s (March 10) episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she decided to go in on Nicki Minaj’s marriage to Kenneth Petty.

The couple has been in the news thanks to Petty’s arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

According to Williams, the Queens rapper’s decision to marry Petty has ruined her brand, and there is no coming back.

“You should have never married him because now you’ve ruined everything about what your brand could be..again,” she said. “You’re never going to stand a chance when you’re with a man who pulls a knife at rape point.”

Williams then referenced Petty’s status as a registered sex offender as well as Minaj’s brother being a convicted child rapist.

Back in 1995, Petty took a plea deal was convicted of first-degree attempted rape. The aforementioned points are subjects Nicki’s haters are going to be continuously bringing up.

It goes without saying that Williams again putting the rapper’s personal life on blast has Twitter reacting. See below.

