What If These WWE Superstars Had Philadelphian Theme Music at Wrestlemania XL?

There are a few boxes that one must check off to get over as a WWE superstar. The gimmick has to be a likable (or dislikable) character, charisma, and a believable finisher move.

One of the biggest boxes is the superstars’ entrance. A catchy sound, mixed with pyro and great ring presence can immediately make any superstar a fan favorite.

There have been some notable entrances that have made the crowd blow the roof off the building, and others received a barrage of boos.

As Wrestlemania XL heads to the city of Brotherly Love, we ponder what it would be like if these wrestlers had Philly focused entrance themes!

Our team at RNBPhilly has curated a list, matching the most famous Philadelphian anthems, with their respective WWE superstar!

See which WWE Superstar is matched with Philadelphia’s top anthems!

