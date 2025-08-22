What to Watch TV & Film This Week: Supernatural Thrills, Musical Magic & High-Stakes Drama

This week’s lineup of TV and film releases delivers an exciting mix of supernatural mysteries, action-packed adventures, and intense family drama. Whether you’re a fan of dark comedies, animated fantasy, or gripping thrillers, these titles should be at the top of your watchlist. Check out our ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list inside.

The beloved goth icon is back. Wednesday returns with the first half of its highly anticipated second season, bringing viewers back to Nevermore Academy where Wednesday Addams continues her journey into the macabre. This time she faces even greater challenges as she learns to control her growing psychic abilities while uncovering the dark secrets of her parents’ past. With new mysteries, sharper wit, and even more eerie aesthetics, the series keeps fans hooked as Jenna Ortega once again embodies the perfect mix of sarcasm and smarts. Fans can expect thrilling new plot twists along with the signature Addams Family charm.

For something completely different and a lot more colorful, KPop Demon Hunters fuses the world of pop stardom with supernatural battles. The story follows three global K-pop idols—Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—who balance their careers on stage with a secret life of demon slaying. When the lights go down and the fans go home, the trio faces dangerous supernatural threats that could destroy everything they love. Packed with stunning visuals, infectious music, and action sequences that will leave audiences cheering, this film is a refreshing blend of fantasy, music, and girl power. It’s a perfect pick for fans of both K-pop and anime-inspired action.

Closing out the week’s highlights is Highest 2 Lowest, a tense thriller that dives into the world of music industry power and family loyalty. A wealthy and influential music mogul finds himself trapped in a ruthless ransom scheme that forces him to confront both external threats and his own moral compass. The stakes are high: protect his family, preserve his empire, or lose it all. With edge-of-your-seat suspense and strong performances, this film combines the glitz of the entertainment world with the raw intensity of survival.

From supernatural sleuthing to demon-fighting pop stars and gripping high-stakes drama, this week’s releases guarantee entertainment for every mood.

Check out the trailers for this week’s ‘What To Watch’ TV and film list below:

1. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Pt. 1 Source:YouTube Stream on Netflix. 2. ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Source:YouTube Stream on Netflix or watch in select theaters this weekend (August 23). 3. ‘Invasion’ Season 3 Source:YouTube Stream on Apple TV+. 4. ‘Honey Dont!’ Source:YouTube Out now in theaters. 5. ‘The Big Door Prize’ Source:YouTube This isn’t a new show but we just discovered it. Seasons one and two are available to stream on Apple TV+. 6. ‘Eenie Meanie’ Source:YouTube Stream on Hulu. 7. ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Source:YouTube Out now in theaters. 8. ‘Butterfly’ Source:YouTube Out now on Prime Video.