Jada Pinkett Smith, 52

Angela Simmons, 36

Jason Sudekis, 48

Xzibit, 49

Aisha Tyler, 53

Holly Robinson Peete, 59

Ben Carson, 72

Lance Armstrong, 52

James Gandolfini would havbe been 62 (Actor who played Tony Soprano)

Remembering:

Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020)

‘What You Need To Know:’ “Never Forget “, The Tragic Collapse of North Africa and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. One Historic Member of the Supreme Court Will “Never Forget” Source:Getty One Historic Member of the Supreme Court Will “Never Forget” What You Need to Know: The nation’s first Black woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, made an appearance on a stage, speaking about a topic not normally touched upon by her colleagues on the country’s highest court. Friday, September 15, marked the 60th anniversary of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church. Justice Jackson traveled to Birmingham, Alabama church, telling the audience, “I felt in my spirit I had to come.” Jackson encouraged the crowd to “own even the darkest parts of our past, understand them and vow to never repeat them.” It was on a Sunday morning, September 15, 1963, that local members of the Ku Klux Klan detonated a bomb that killed four Black school girls, Addie Mae Collins, (then age 14), Carol Denise McNair (11), Carole Robertson (14) and Cynthia Wesley (14). Nineteen sticks of dynamite, attached to a timing device beneath the steps of the church, which in addition to the four girls, also injured some 14 to 22 churchgoers.

2. The Tragic Collapse of North Africa Source:Getty The Tragic Collapse of North Africa What You Need to Know: In the wake of historic flooding in northeast Libya brought on by a historic storm, it’s doubtful that the north African country will ever be able to fully determine how many people have died and properly bury them. Following what was described as a bang last Sunday night-Monday morning, the floods that resulted brought utter devastation to the coastal Libyan city of Derna. The most recently reported number of dead, is 11,000 people. An exact number will be difficult to compile due to the level of destruction. Another 10,000 Libyans are reported as missing. The search, led by Libyan survivors, is assisted by some international workers, and those who were able to make their way to the scenes of devastating loss. Mediterranean Storm Daniel was a storm that brought nine months worth of rain that fell over a matter of hours, causing two dams to burst. The storm was described in news reports as “a natural disaster in a man-made catastrophe.” CNN quoted one survivor’s description, “The amount of water and the cars it was pushing, felt like an earthquake.”

3. Tips to Navigate Your Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis Source:Getty . Tips to Navigate Your Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis What You Need to Know: Millions of Americans are living with psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic condition that can result in pain and discomfort. It may also greatly impact your daily routine and quality of life. While there is no cure for this condition, there are steps you can take to live a healthy life despite the challenges you may face. This article will provide you with practical tips to help you live with and manage psoriatic arthritis. Understand Your Diagnosis It is important to understand what is happening in your body and why. Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic condition that results in skin lesions and painful joints. While it may be easier to identify symptoms of a flare such as pain or skin changes, you should also be aware of symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, stress, and sleep changes which may also occur.

4. Florida Principal Resigns After Controversial Assembly Singling Out Black Students Source:Getty Florida Principal Resigns After Controversial Assembly Singling Out Black Students WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: A White principal says she was forced to resign due to an assembly she approved for Black students where they were told that if their grades didn’t improve, they could end up “dead or in prison.” Donelle Evensen, 39, said in a resignation letter that she was informed that the result of an investigation into the assembly would end badly for her, prompting her to quit. The August assembly gathered fourth and fifth grade Black students at Bunnell Elementary School, regardless of their test scores, and told them they were underperforming. Led by two Black teachers, students were warned that lower grades increased their chances of going to prison, getting shot, or getting killed. They were offered the chance to win food from McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A if they improved their scores.