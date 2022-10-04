Where Are The Kiddie Perm Boxes Girls Today? Social Media Sparks Nostalgia & Finds The Perm Girls Today!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Remember the beautiful brown girls who graced the cover of some of your favorite (or hated) relaxer boxes from back in the day? Well, it looks like they’re all grown up now! And many are as surprised as we are to discover that some of our favs have been the face of kiddie perms—Baby Tate and Keyshia Cole to be exact.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user by the name of @AshTheDonLeon sent social media goers into a nostalgic frenzy after she shared a collage of some of the beautiful black girls who modeled for popular relaxer brands from back in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Some of the brands included Pretty N Silky, ORS, and Dark and Lovely.

Within a matter of seconds, some of the cutie patooties who were featured on the covers flooded the comment section with current-day photos of themselves, and many of them are grown, fine, and thriving today!

One of the models named @nataliegithu commented, “Oh we outchea…taller, blonder but the sass is still the same.”

Jaelyn Evans, a model who appeared on the cover of ORS, also commented with a photo of herself rocking a natural fro. “Then vs Now, Yes I went natural,” she tweeted.

A few famous celebs used to be relaxer models, too!

The viral pic also delivered some unexpected surprises. It turns out a few of our favorite rappers and singers used to have a brief modeling contract before exploding in the music world. One of those celebs is rising Atlanta femcee, Yung Baby Tate.

After the image went viral, the 26-year-old hitmaker commented with a photo of her younger self donning a laid and slayed hairdo on the cover of Africa’s Best. The throwback pic was stitched together with a current-day photo of the star as a buzzing “successful artist.” Surprisingly, she’s also natural now.

One Twitter goer sent everyone into a heart-eyed tizzy after they posted a throwback photo of Keyshia Cole on the cover of the Smooth Touch relaxer box. The photo took many by surprise.

“Did not know Keyshia Cole had her own relaxer lol” wrote one user named @Shack_215.

We absolutely loved this Black Twitter moment. It brought back some of the fond memories of getting your hair done in the salon as a kid. I mean we can just smell the perm and that burning hot comb all the way from here. It’s also interesting that many of the girlies are natural now too. What did you think after seeing the images? Tell us down below and check out some more reactions from Black Twitter users below.

Hair relaxers might be making a comeback. In recent days, the conversation around transitioning from natural hair has spiked. What memories do you have about relaxers? Are they positive, or negative? Let us know in the comments.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com