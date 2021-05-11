HomeFeature Story

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Posted 10 hours ago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA’s co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Since Mother’s Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha’s recent post, the housewife said that she’s not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple’s divorce back in January. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Falynn went on Kandi’s Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked.

If you’ve seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple’s home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting.

Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement.

RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star’s Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close