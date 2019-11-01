Which Celeb Had The Best Halloween Costume Of 2019?

Is it me or did Halloween feel like it lasted two whole weeks!? From weekend parties to actual parties on Halloween, celebs couldn’t help themselves but do the absolute MOST for Halloween in 2019. So we have to settle this – who had the hottest Halloween costume of 2019?

Deandre Hopkins of the Houston Texans took the lead early with his Genie from Aladdin costume.

Then Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to take it up a notch by re-creating Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s “Ape Sh*t” video for Halloween.

And of course, while we all await what Beyoncé chose to be for Halloween, we got plenty of solid winners from Ellen Degeneres going as Cardi B, Cardi B having a multitude of fits (the Poison Ivy one is PROBABLY NSFW) and even some genius with Swizz as Humpty Hump and Gabrielle Union turning back the clock – or looking more like yesterday with her and her daughter going as Compton Clovers!

Peep the gallery to see who won Halloween 2019!

