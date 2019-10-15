CLOSE
White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson

Posted October 14, 2019

Aaron Dean mugshot

Source: Fort Worth PD / Fort Worth PD


The white, now ex-cop, Aaron Dean, who shot and killed a Black woman, Atatiana Jefferson, has been arrested and charged with murder. Earlier in the day, the trigger happy Dean had resigned from Fort Worth PD.

Reportedly, Dean had not been cooperating with the investigation into Jefferson’s murder. Dean had fired into Jefferson’s window with barely a warning while conducting a wellness check. Even with the edited body cam footage released by the police, it was obvious Dean had acted prematurely, leading to Jefferson’s demise.

According to Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus, Dean would have been fired if he had not quit first.

Dean is currently being held at Tarrant County Corrections Center and per CNN has been charged with murder and is being held on $200,000 bond. Despite the appearance of justice moving swiftly, Black Twitter is not falling for the jig. 

We’ve been here before. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

 

White Ex-Cop Who Shot & Killed Black Woman Inside Her Own Home Arrested For Murder, Twitter Wary #AtatianaJefferson

