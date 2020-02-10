Who Wore What on The Oscars Red Carpet

The 92nd annual Academy Awards took place with the biggest stars on the red carpet. But who wore what designer? We did the homework for you…. check out all of your favorite celebs in clothes we can only wish to wear on the Oscar’s red carpet.
1. Billy Porter in Giles Deacon CoutureSource:WENN
92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. actor,movie,film,actress,entertainment,director,producer,presenter,hollywood,red carpet,awards,arrivals,dolby theatre,oscars 2020,92nd academy awards,hollywood and highland
2. Charlize Theron in DiorSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,fashion,hollywood – california,award,annual event,awards ceremony,hollywood and highland center,academy awards,charlize theron,91st annual academy awards,92nd annual academy awards
3. Janelle Monae in Ralph LaurenSource:WENN
92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. actor,movie,film,actress,entertainment,director,producer,presenter,hollywood,red carpet,awards,arrivals,dolby theatre,oscars 2020,92nd academy awards,hollywood and highland
4. Kristen Wiig in ValentinoSource:Getty
US actress Kristen Wiig arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,movie,film industry,actress,the media,sport,california,economy,fashion,hollywood – california,award,annual event,american culture,awards ceremony,human interest,academy awards,the dolby theatre,kristen wiig,business finance and industry,finance and economy,91st annual academy awards,92nd annual academy awards
5. Regina King in Atelier VersaceSource:WENN
Regina King at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards – Arrivals 1, The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center, Los Angeles, CA February 9, 2020. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/ regina king,red carpet,at arrivals,the dolby theatre at hollywood and highland center,academy award awards oscar oscars,the 92nd academy awards – arrivals 1
6. Brad Pitt in BrioniSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,fashion,hollywood – california,award,annual event,awards ceremony,hollywood and highland center,academy awards,brad pitt – actor,91st annual academy awards,92nd annual academy awards
7. Spike LeeSource:Getty
THE OSCARS® – The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (RICK ROWELL via Getty Images)TONYA LEWIS LEE, SPIKE LEE vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,hollywood – california,annual event,hollywood and highland center,broadcasting,academy awards,spike lee,the dolby theatre,tonya lewis lee,abc – broadcasting company,92nd annual academy awards
8. Tamron Hall in Theia CoutureSource:WENN
92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. actor,movie,film,actress,entertainment,director,producer,presenter,hollywood,red carpet,awards,arrivals,dolby theatre,oscars 2020,92nd academy awards,hollywood and highland
9. Billie Ellish in ChanelSource:Getty
THE OSCARS® – The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Rick Rowell via Getty Images) BILLIE EILISH vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,california,hollywood – california,annual event,hollywood and highland center,broadcasting,academy awards,the dolby theatre,abc – broadcasting company,billie eilish,92nd annual academy awards
10. Maya Rudolph in ValentinoSource:WENN
Maya Rudolph at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards – Arrivals 2, The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center, Los Angeles, CA February 9, 2020. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/ maya rudolph,red carpet,at arrivals,the dolby theatre at hollywood and highland center,the 92nd academy awards – arrivals 2,academy award awards oscar oscars
11. Cynthia Erivo in VersaceSource:WENN
92nd Academy Awards (Oscars 2020) – Arrivals held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. actor,movie,film,actress,entertainment,director,producer,presenter,hollywood,red carpet,awards,arrivals,dolby theatre,oscars 2020,92nd academy awards,hollywood and highland
12. Sandra Oh in Elie SaabSource:WENN
Sandra Oh at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards – Arrivals 2, The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center, Los Angeles, CA February 9, 2020. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/ sandra oh,red carpet,at arrivals,the dolby theatre at hollywood and highland center,the 92nd academy awards – arrivals 2,academy award awards oscar oscars
13. Blac Chyna in Dona MatoshiSource:WENN
Blac Chyna at arrivals for The 92nd Academy Awards – Arrivals 1, The Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center, Los Angeles, CA February 9, 2020. Photo By: Elizabeth Goodenough/ blac chyna