Wig Snatch: President Trump’s Lovers Diamond & Silk Booted From Fox News

Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, better known as Diamond & Silk to the masses, made waves early on during President Donald Trump’s campaign and his eventual path to the White House. After enjoying fanfare as the former business mogul’s biggest boot shiners, Fox News cut ties with the duo after they continued to push a bizarre narrative that the coronavirus death toll was a ploy to paint Trump in a bad light

The Daily Beast exclusively reported on Monday (April 27) that Diamond & Silk were given the pink slip from Fox and losing their show on the streaming service Fox Nation after promoting zany conspiracy theories surrounding the novel coronavirus spread despite neither woman working in public health or medicine.

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” sources said to the outlet.

Diamond & Silk rose to fame after Hardaway, a lifelong Democrat, began making videos online decrying her former political ties and standing up tall for Trump. Richardson joined in on the act and the pair became celebrities on the heels of Trump’s approving of their content and giving the pair VIP treatment at rallies.

Since April 7, their weekly videos on Fox Nation haven’t aired and they’ve largely been absent from public appearances for reasons not yet known. It could be assumed that Fox News cut the ties back then but officials from the network have not made a statement regarding the split.

On Twitter, the reaction to Diamond & Silk getting the boot from Fox Nation and Fox News has been met with the expected slander. Some on Twitter also noted that the trio of Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, all of whom have crossed some lines, are still employees of Fox. Sound about…white.

And in case anyone is wondering, they’re still tap-dancing and shuffling their feet for Trump as seen in this Twitter exchange below. We’ve captured reactions from the social media network below.

