Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry Are Allegedly In An Open Marriage

Celebrity marriages have the distasteful side effect of folks minding the business that doesn’t pay them, dissecting these unattainable unions from virtual perches for sport. Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry, a couple who gets a lot of attention due to their vocal love for each other, were thrown into the rumor pot after an unknown source claims the pair are in an open marriage.

According to a report from MSN, @Deuxmoi, an Instagram page and website known for exposing the secrets of celebrities shared an Instagram Story post from an unidentified person who says they’ve learned that the Currys are doing their own thing within the scope of their marriage.

The Instagram Story text can be viewed below:

Have it on good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.

Of course, this all reads like someone trying to stir up some mess and Internet trolls have previously aimed their pitchforks and anger towards Mrs. Curry after twisting her words about her husband getting attention from his women fans.

The same happened with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who had to endure public ridicule after details of an affair went wide and the couple addressed it on Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook Watch program, Red Table Talk, and fan reaction to Smith’s biography excerpts sharing tidbits about the struggles of the marriage sparked fits of outrage.

Even if the rumors are true, who cares? Let folks live their lives. But, Twitter had a bit to say. Check out the reactions below.

Will & Jada Vibes: Rumor Bubbling That Stephen Curry & Ayesha Curry Are Allegedly In An Open Marriage  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

