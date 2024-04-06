X Is Not Smelling What Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Cooking After Saying He Won’t Publicly Endorse President Biden

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

But the actor/wrestler, who goes out of his way to please his fans, might have lost a bunch of them due to his approach to this upcoming presidential election.

Dwayne Johnson’s fans, primarily his politically left-leaning ones, are not smelling what The Rock is cooking following some comments he made during a recent interview.

Speaking with former ESPN talking head, turned right-wing hack for Fox News Will Cain on Fox & Friends, Johnson, who wasn’t shy about boasting he is one of the most famous people in the world, announced he would not be publicly endorsing President Joe Biden in this year’s presidential election.

His decision not to endorse the Biden/Harris ticket comes after publicly endorsing them before the 2020 presidential election.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time. And I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, I am in this position where I have some influence, and it’s my job then.’ I felt like that then. ‘It is my job now to exercise my influence and share with, ‘This is who I am going to endorse,” Johnson said.

Dwyane Johnson’s Head Scratching Reason For Not Publicly Endorsing President Biden Again

As for his reasoning for not endorsing President Biden this year in what many are calling one of the most important presidential elections of our time, because of the threat of the orange menace of Donald Trump looming, Johnson claims he doesn’t want to publicly endorse Biden again because it brought division.

Johnson said, “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no. I’m not going to do that, because what I realized what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts, back than and now, which is division. And that got me.”

He continues,”That takeaway, after that, months and months and months, I started to realize, like, ‘Oh man, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country. So I realized now, going into this election, I’m not going to do that, because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that in my DNA, and so in the spirit of that, there’s going to be no endorsement at all. Not that I am afraid of it at all, but I realized that in this level of influence, I keep my politics to myself, and I think it is between me and the ballot box.”

Huh?

Social Media Lays The Smack Down On Johnson

In his attempt to not be “divisive” again, Johnson, who claims to be politically centrist but isn’t shy about rubbing shoulders with Republicans, managed to be precisely that.

The action star is currently getting dragged for what many are saying is taking a cowardly stance to cater to his right-wing fans’ feelings and, at the same time, his financial investment now that he is on the board of WWE’s owner, TKO Group instead of putting the country first by claiming that Biden has been “divisive,” and leading the country in the “wrong direction.”

“Dwayne Johnson is to this day one of the nicest people I’ve ever worked with, but I’m beginning to think maybe not one of the most informed. Wish he’d use his power for good. So disappointed in him,” screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In response to a Variety post on X noting Johnson’s displeasure with “today’s cancel culture, woke culture,” Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsay shared the gif of Denzel Washington slamming a door from the movie Fallen.

The Rock might be a well-meaning, genuinely nice guy, but the man who describes his fame as being a “superpower” is epically dropping the ball here.

As the great Uncle Ben told one of the greatest superheroes ever, Spider-Man, “with great power comes great responsibility.”

We’re just saying Final Boss.

