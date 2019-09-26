CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Y’all, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Are Dressed In All-Black Like The Omen!

Posted 21 hours ago

New Season RHOA

Source: TOMMY GARCIA / BRAVO MEDIA


The ladies from the ATL are back!

And new art for the upcoming 12th season of the hit Bravo reality show RHOA has the ladies stuntin’ like they have never stunted before: Serving up goth meets Games of Thrones meets Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”

Or for you Lil Kim fans, “dressed in all black the omen!”

Clearly, by the looks of the trailer, the drama and the tone of darkness in these photos is definitely foreshadowing the new season. From NeNe proposing an open marriage to a possibly philandering Gregg to Eva meeting her shady match with an almost divorced Kenya and perhaps Cynthia being unveiled as the season’s new villain, it looks like come November, we are in for a treat!

 

Trust: Fans are HERE for the drama and are LIVING for these pictures of the cast, calling it the best promo art ever.

See more pics of the cast and peep the Twitter response:

Y’all, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Are Dressed In All-Black Like The Omen! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Source:BRAVO MEDIA

2. Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille

3. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:BRAVO MEDIA

4. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Source:BRAVO MEDIA

5. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey Source:BRAVO MEDIA

6. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:BRAVO MEDIA

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close