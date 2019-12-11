CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little Bundle Of Joy

Posted December 11, 2019

JMBLYA Dallas 2019

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Yung Miami and her boyfriend Southside’s daughter Summer Miami is such a little princess. The City Girls rapper shared images of the little pink bundle of joy in a coach carriage on social media, sending all of her followers to the emergency room with baby fever.

Miami, real name Caresha, gave birth on October 18 and keeps us updated with her daughter’s growth on Instagram, showing her off in the cutest clothing.

Keep scrolling to see baby Caresha as she grows before our eyes.

 

Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little Bundle Of Joy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Summer Mommy 💕😍

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

Goodnight 💞

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Thankful ❤️ My summer mommy 😍😉

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

5.

6.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close