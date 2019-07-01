CLOSE
HomeNews

Zoe Kravitz Gets Married In Paris [PHOTOS]

Posted July 1, 2019

SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty


Zoe Kravitz got her traditional wedding! US Weekly confirmed the actress wed actor Karl Glusman Saturday, June 29th. According to Page Six the pair held their wedding at Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian digs.

In May Zoe revealed the couple were already legally wed, but this weekend’s affair was much less private.

SEE ALSO: 30 Years Later, Zoe Kravitz Recreates Her Mother’s Iconic Rolling Stone Cover

According to PEOPLE reports, Kravitz and Glusman hosted a wedding rehearsal dinner at the Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris on Friday attended by their loved ones — including Zoe’s famous family members, mom Lisa Bonet, stepfather Jason Moma, father Lenny Kravitz as well as Marisa Tomei, Denzel Washington, Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne, Chris Pine and girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, and Zoe’s “Big Little Lies” co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

For the rehearsal dinner Zoe wore custom Danielle Frankel white bike shorts and a matching white bandeau, covered with a sheer beaded dress while the groom wore a navy suit with a white button-down shirt and black tie.

 

“It was a tremendously joyous party,” the restaurant co-owner, Grégory Lentz, told PEOPLE exclusively. The party, Lentz told PEOPLE, kicked into a higher gear after dinner. “Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.”

The menu for the night sounds phenomenal; lobster millefeuille, tuna tartare, Laperouse Vacherin — the house’s own version of France’s creamy dessert cheese — and a choice of steamed sea bass with cannelloni and vegetables or poultry with girolle mushrooms.

To cap off the evening, Lentz also surprised the couple with a chocolate cake inscribed “Zoë & Karl.”

Sounds like a great weekend! Congratulations to Zoe and Karl.

Check out more photos below…

Zoe Kravitz Gets Married In Paris [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Date night in Paris 🇫🇷✨❤️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

5.

6.

Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close